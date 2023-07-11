Isabela Merced will play Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi will show up as Mister Terrific.

David Corenswet's Man of Steel won't be the only superhero introduced in the upcoming Superman: Legacy film from DC Studios.

Nathan Fillion, a long (long!) time collaborator of the movie's writer/director James Gunn, will make an appearance as Guy Gardner, one of the more charismatic (some might say obnoxious and abrasive) Green Lanterns in the Green Lantern Corps, EW has learned. Additionally, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) has been cast as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi (The Harder They Fall) has been cast as Mister Terrific.

Vanity Fair was the first to report the news.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Nathan Fillion attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" at Dolby Theatre on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage) Nathan Fillion will play Guy Gardner in James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; DC Comics

The trio join the previously cast Corenswet, who will play the title role of Superman, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan as The Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane.

Fillion starred in Gunn's first movie, 2006's Slither, and his made various returns across the filmmaker's work. He notably appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and 2021's The Suicide Squad. It should be noted that there is a Green Lanterns series in the works as part of Gunn's plan as cohead of DC Studios with Peter Safran, but that will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

There have been multiple characters to bear the moniker of Hawkgirl, though Shiera Sanders Hall, the original, is perhaps the most well know. The figure is a winged warrior who typically prefers her mace. A similar character, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, featured prominently in DC's Black Adam.

As for Mister Terrific, this is a character Gunn had previously teased would be involved in the new DC Universe moving forward. He's a hero with superhuman intellect and often utilizes the T-Spheres, flying robot spheres that he invented. They respond to his commands and can serve many functions.

Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi will play Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific in 'Superman: Legacy' | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty ;Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Superman: Legacy will follow a younger Kal-El as he reconciles his Kryptonian heritage with his human life as Clark Kent from Smallville, Kan. The film, Gunn has said, will be "the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe," which includes movies about DC's superhero team the Authority, Batman, Supergirl, and Swamp Thing, as well as shows about the Creature Commandos, Amanda Waller, Booster Gold, and the Amazons of Themyscira.

On Tuesday, Gunn posted about the movie on the new social media platform Threads — two years before it's scheduled to release in theaters in 2025.

"It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!" he wrote. "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever... and this cast, slowly coming together... holy cow..."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.