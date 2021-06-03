Chicka chicka yeah! Seth Rogen wishes McLovin of Superbad a happy '40th birthday'

Superbad type Movie genre Comedy

It's been 40 years since everyone's favorite Hawaiian organ donor was born... at least according to his drivers license.

Thursday marks the 40th birthday of McLovin, as per Superbad's iconic fake ID, which features the birth date June 3, 1981. As fans will likely recall, "McLovin" is the poorly-chosen alias of Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), the nerdy friend of Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) in the 2007 coming-of-age comedy.

Superbad co-writer and star Seth Rogen marked the occasion on Twitter, writing, "Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old)."

The "we" Rogen refers to is himself and his co-writer, and childhood friend, Evan Goldberg. As the duo have previously explained, they began writing the script that would become Superbad when they were teenagers.

"[We were watching] some dog-s--- movie and we were just like, 'We could f---ing write a better f---ing movie than this,'" Goldberg told The Ringer in 2017. "And 30 minutes later, we were pretty bored, and said, 'We should write a better movie than this.' So we went upstairs to my parents' desk area and just started writing a script."

The rest, as they say, is history: Superbad was released to critical acclaim and more than $170 million in box office revenue in 2007. Many of its actors went on to superstardom, including Hill, Emma Stone, and Bill Hader. McLovin himself, Mintz-Plasse, who in real life is 31, most recently appeared as one of the predatory men scared straight by Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman.

Superbad is currently streaming on Netflix.

