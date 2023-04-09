The video game adaptation starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black also had the biggest worldwide opening for an animated film ever.

It's a-hit, Mario! The Super Mario Bros. nabs all the gold rings, and $205M, at weekend box office

We all know plumbers make a ton of money, but Mario and Luigi just took it to another level.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie made a splash at this weekend's box office, and gold rings went all over the place, earning $31.7 million on its opening day on Wednesday, and racking up an estimated five-day total through Sunday of $204.6 million, according to Comscore.

Internationally, the Brothers Super-Mario grossed an additional $172.8 million, bringing its worldwide total to $377.5 million. That raccoon-suited debut flew right by Frozen 2 to become the biggest worldwide opening for an animated film ever.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' | Credit: Nintendo; Illumination Entertainment/ Universal Pictures

Starring Chris Pratt as the popular character first introduced in 1981's Donky Kong, The Super Mario Bros. Movie appealed to fans of the Nintendo game series, which is still going strong and smashing bros.

When twin brothers Mario and Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported from Brooklyn to another realm, Mario finds himself up against the evil warlord Bowser (Jack Black), whose soldiers have kidnapped Luigi. Mario joins forces with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her resistance movement as they try to resist Bowser's attack on her Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' | Credit: Nintendo/ Illumination/ Universal Pictures

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film didn't score that well with critics, but audiences sure loved it — Super Mario Bros. currently sits at a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 56% with critics.

Last weekend's top movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, dove to No. 3, behind John Wick: Chapter 4, earning $14.5 million for a two-week domestic cume of $62.3 million ($124 million worldwide). Meanwhile, the fourth and maybe-not-so-final chapter in the John Wick franchise came in just ahead with $14.6 million, bringing its three-week domestic total to $147 million ($306 million worldwide).

Loved by both critics and audiences alike, director and star Ben Affleck's Air, which also opened on Wednesday, debuted at No. 4 — which Michael Jordan will take personally — with a solid $20.2 million over five days. Internationally, it took in another $16.2 million, for a worldwide cume of $36.4 million.

The cast of Air photographed by Alex G. Harper for Entertainment Weekly The cast of 'Air' | Credit: Alex G. Harper for EW

Rounding out the top 5, Scream VI scared up $3.3 million in its fifth week of release for a domestic total of $103.8 million ($161.6 million worldwide).

And debuting at No. 9 with $750,000 at just 819 theaters is Owen Wilson and his happy, little wig in Paint, a comedy about local Vermont public television treasure Carl Nagle (Wilson) who's pitted against a new painter hired to shake-up the network.

