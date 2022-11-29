The latest footage, revealed during a Nintendo Direct virtual presentation on Tuesday, opens with a stadium battle between Mario and Kong. Despite pumping himself with a "Let's-a-go!," Mario is promptly pummeled by the gorilla. We also get a look inside Peach's castle as she prepares for battle against Bowser with her "adorable" Toad subjects, and catch a glimpse of Mario in his Tanooki costume.

Filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) direct The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which sees Bowser claiming an invisibility Super Star and laughing maniacally as Mario and pals seek to stop him from taking over the world.

The voices viewers will hear also include Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Charles Martinet (the voice of Mario and Luigi in the games) as various characters.

A teaser poster arrived ahead of Tuesday's trailer drop, revealing a stained glass window design of Peach from inside her castle with an empty throne — a fun nod to the fact that the princess is always in another castle in the original Mario game.

"I hope that you enjoy the movie as much as I enjoyed working on it," Taylor-Joy said in the Nintendo Direct.

"For my entire life, I have been a fan of the worlds created by Miyamoto-san," Rogen said of the Mario and The Legend of Zelda creator. "In fact, my dog is named Zelda. Ever since I was a kid playing Playchoice 10, I remember playing Mario Bros. and thinking, 'If they ever make a movie out of this, I better be in it.' And I'm happy to say that dream came true."

Pratt said in a previous Nintendo Direct in October, "Growing up, man, I spent hours of my life stomping Koopas in the original Mario Bros. arcade game at my local laundromat... It's been a lifelong dream of mine to play Mario. That dream, like all dreams, faces one critical challenge as in the film: I must face off against an utterly ruthless scene-stealer. Every great hero needs a diabolical enemy and I promise you I could not have been paired with a more King of the Koopas, Bowser, my friend, the great and hilarious, supremely talented Jack Black!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive in theaters April 7, 2023.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: