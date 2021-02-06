Hear the 'King Koopa, you poopa' rap song cut from the Super Mario Bros. movie

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The Super Mario Bros. movie of 1993 might not have been the commercial hit everyone involved was hoping for, but it seems the cast had a fun doing it. That's what matters, right?

For example, actor Fisher Stevens, who played Iggy opposite Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi, stopped by PeopleTV's Couch Surfing with host Lola Ogunnaike to reminisce about the rap song he wrote with cast mate Richard Edson that didn't end up making the cut. Stevens also performed some of the rap to demonstrate why it didn't make the cut.

It began with "King Koopa, you poopa/ You're a poopa scoopa," and went from there. Dennis Hopper played King Koopa, a.k.a. Bowser, in the movie.

"I can't even remember, but, see? That's why it was cut," Stevens said.

Stevens recalled how he did the movie because of Leguizamo. 'He was one of my great friends at the time," he said. "So, I thought, 'This was gonna be a class-act movie.' ... But it kinda didn't do very well at the box office, sadly. That's why there were no sequels."