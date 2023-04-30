Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. Movie crosses $1 billion at global box office
Mario and co. just smashed global box office records.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first movie of 2023 to gross more than $1 billion at the global box office. The animated adaptation featuring a voice cast of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day grossed $490 million at the North American box office and an additional $532 million overseas, bringing the grand total to $1.02 billion, per Comscore.
The video game adaptation from directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic debuted in theaters April 5 and grossed $204 million in the first five days of release, becoming the biggest opening weekend of the year. It's dominated the No. 1 spot for the last four weeks despite a few new releases, including Evil Dead Rise, which opened last week in second place with $23.5 million.
The horror film — directed by Lee Cronin and centered on two estranged sisters who find themselves terrorized by flesh-possessing demons — remained in second place this week with $44.4 million, followed by Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. The adaptation of Judy Blume's beloved coming-of-age novel starring Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, and Benny Safdie opened with $6.8 million.
John Wick: Chapter 4 followed in fourth place, earning $5 million more on weekend six and grossing a total of $176 million at the domestic box office and $402 million overall. Disney's re-release of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, which opened at a limited 475 locations across North America in celebration of the movie's 40th anniversary, rounded out the top five at the domestic box office with $4.7 million.
