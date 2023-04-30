Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. Movie crosses $1 billion at global box office

The video game adaptation is the first movie of 2023 to hit the milestone.

Mario and co. just smashed global box office records.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first movie of 2023 to gross more than $1 billion at the global box office. The animated adaptation featuring a voice cast of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day grossed $490 million at the North American box office and an additional $532 million overseas, bringing the grand total to $1.02 billion, per Comscore.

The video game adaptation from directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic debuted in theaters April 5 and grossed $204 million in the first five days of release, becoming the biggest opening weekend of the year. It's dominated the No. 1 spot for the last four weeks despite a few new releases, including Evil Dead Rise, which opened last week in second place with $23.5 million.

Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Mario (Chris Pratt), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) in 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' | Credit: Nintendo; Illumination Entertainment/ Universal Pictures

The horror film — directed by Lee Cronin and centered on two estranged sisters who find themselves terrorized by flesh-possessing demons — remained in second place this week with $44.4 million, followed by Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. The adaptation of Judy Blume's beloved coming-of-age novel starring Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, and Benny Safdie opened with $6.8 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 followed in fourth place, earning $5 million more on weekend six and grossing a total of $176 million at the domestic box office and $402 million overall. Disney's re-release of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, which opened at a limited 475 locations across North America in celebration of the movie's 40th anniversary, rounded out the top five at the domestic box office with $4.7 million.