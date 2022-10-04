Wahoo! Super Mario Bros. movie with Chris Pratt drops first-look poster
Look! It's-a Chris Pratt as Mario. Well, his backside anyway.
Nintendo and Illumination have uploaded the first look at the Super Star-studded Super Mario Bros. movie in the form of a poster. The image arrived Tuesday ahead of the first trailer reveal this coming Thursday during New York Comic Con.
It takes a lot of scrutinizing of the background, but there's a lot jammed into this poster. The folks from the Mushroom Kingdom are on full display, as are some flying fish and lots and lots of obstacles for Mario to traverse in order to get to Princess Peach in the tower above. (The princess better be in that castle and not somewhere, as she so often is.)
Aside from Pratt as Mario, we will hear among the cast Anya Taylor-Joy voicing Princess Peach, Jack Black voicing Bowser, Charlie Day voicing Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key voicing Toad, Seth Rogen voicing Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen voicing Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson voicing Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco voicing Spike.
Charles Martinet, who originated the Mario and Luigi voices in the video games, will also have surprise voice cameo roles.
After some delays, the Super Mario Bros. movie will drop through a warp pipe and arrive in theaters next year on April 7. Stay tuned for Thursday's trailer reveal.
