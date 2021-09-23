Mama mia: Chris Pratt is voicing Mario in the Super Mario Bros. movie

Chris Pratt better start growing a mustache — and brushing up on his plumbing skills.

Today in news absolutely no one was expecting, Nintendo announced the cast of Mario, its upcoming Super Mario Bros. film. Not to be confused with the infamous 1993 live-action flop, this is an animated movie focusing on everyone's favorite coin-gathering Italian plumbers, and if the recently revealed cast list is any indication, it's going to be wild.

First up, Jurassic World's Pratt will voice the heroic Mario, with Charlie Day serving as the voice of Mario's beleaguered little brother, Luigi. Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, joined by Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Rounding out the cast are Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, along with "surprise cameos" from original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet.

Setting aside the fact that Pratt is neither Italian nor a mustachioed plumber, it's kind of an insane cast! (Just imagine what Key's Toad scream is going to sound like.) Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto is co-producing the film with Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri, and Universal Pictures will release the film in North American theaters Dec. 21, 2022.

During Thursday's Nintendo Direct presentation, Miyamoto said, "It'll be a while longer before we can share a glimpse of Mario in action on the big screen," but he teased that unlike his video game counterpart, the film's Mario will be "talking a lot."

"This is a very collaborative project between Illumination and Nintendo," Miyamoto added. "We've all been coming up with all sorts of ideas, and I myself am enjoying a creative process that is a little bit different from making games. It may be a while until we can share more updates, but I hope you'll look forward to it."