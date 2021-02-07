Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl LV
F9, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and more.
In a normal year, Super Bowl ad space is packed with ads for the biggest and buzziest upcoming movies. This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, things look a bit different —many of the movies advertised during last year's game still haven't been released, due to shifting dates and shuttered theaters — but viewers should still expect some TV and movie sneak peeks to appear during the big game's commercial breaks.
We'll be rounding up all the trailers airing during the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Keep checking back here for updates, and watch (or rewatch) them all below.
F9
Nobody
Raya and the Last Dragon
Old
The Falcon and the Winter Solider
