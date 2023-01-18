Sundance 2023 Must List: The 20 movies to see at this year's festival

After two years as a virtual online event due to Covid complications, the legendary Park City gathering for indie film lovers comes off the couch with its first full-blown in-person festival since 2020. Come opening night this Thursday, we'll be on the ground with reviews, interviews, news, and more. But in advance, here are 20 of the most intriguing projects on deck, from a viral New Yorker story, to tales of gay luchadores, pubescent supermodels, and (we hope) a major discovery or two.