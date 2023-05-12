Your guide to summer movies 2023: From Spider-Verse to Joy Ride
This summer's hottest club (*in Saturday Night Live Stefon voice*) is... the movie theater! It's got everything: multiple multiverses, Tom Cruise destroying a train, a de-aged Harrison Ford (!?!?), an atomic bomb, Ryan Gosling Ken-ergy, air conditioning, and Megs. What are Megs? They're like Godzilla-sized sharks except Jason Statham randomly drop-kicks them in the face.
Summer movies in 2023 are bringing the hottest hyphenated titles — from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — to the big screen over the next couple months, alongside the latest from Christopher Nolan, Pixar, and DC.
EW has your handy guide to the summer movie schedule — and some exclusive new looks.
May 2023 (Memorial Day Weekend)
The Little Mermaid (in theaters)
You Hurt My Feelings (in theaters)
About My Father (in theaters)
The Machine (in theaters)
Kandahar (in theaters)
JUNE 2
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (in theaters)
The Boogeyman (in theaters)
Shooting Stars (Peacock)
Past Lives (in select theaters)
JUNE 9
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (in theaters)
Flamin' Hot (Hulu and Disney+)
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (in theaters, On Demand, and digital)
Daliland (in theaters and On Demand)
Mending the Line (in theaters)
Persian Lessons (in theaters)
JUNE 16
Elemental (in theaters)
Asteroid City (in theaters)
The Blackening (in theaters)
The Flash (in theaters)
Maggie Moore(s) (in theaters)
Extraction 2 (Netflix)
JUNE 23
No Hard Feelings (in theaters)
World's Best (Disney+)
JUNE 30
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (in theaters)
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (in theaters)
Every Body (in theaters)
JUNE TBA
Nimona (on Netflix)
JULY 7
Joy Ride (in theaters)
Insidious: The Red Door (in theaters)
The Out-Laws (Netflix)
Earth Mama (select theaters)
JULY 14
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (in theaters)
Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)
Theater Camp (in theaters)
JULY 21
Oppenheimer (in theaters)
Barbie (in theaters)
They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)
The Beanie Bubble (in select theaters)
Stephen Curry: Underrated (in select theaters and on Apple TV+)
JULY 28
Haunted Mansion (in theaters)
Talk to Me (in theaters)
The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV+)
AUG. 4
The Meg 2: The Trench (in theaters)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (in theaters)
Shortcomings (in theaters)
AUG. 11
Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)
Gran Turismo (in theaters)
The Last Voyage of the Demeter (in theaters)
Heart of Stone (Netflix)
AUG. 14
The Monkey King (Netflix)
AUG. 18
Blue Beetle (in theaters)
Strays (in theaters)
White Bird: A Wonder Story (select theaters)
AUG. 25
White Bird: A Wonder Story (wide release in theaters)
Bottoms (in select theaters)
Vacation Friends 2 (Hulu)
They Listen (in theaters)
September 2023 (Labor Day Weekend)
The Equalizer 3 (in theaters)
