All the summer movie release dates in one handy calendar.

Your guide to summer movies 2023: From Spider-Verse to Joy Ride

This summer's hottest club (*in Saturday Night Live Stefon voice*) is... the movie theater! It's got everything: multiple multiverses, Tom Cruise destroying a train, a de-aged Harrison Ford (!?!?), an atomic bomb, Ryan Gosling Ken-ergy, air conditioning, and Megs. What are Megs? They're like Godzilla-sized sharks except Jason Statham randomly drop-kicks them in the face.

EW has your handy guide to the summer movie schedule — and some exclusive new looks.

May 2023 (Memorial Day Weekend)

The Little Mermaid (in theaters)

You Hurt My Feelings (in theaters)

About My Father (in theaters)

The Machine (in theaters)

Kandahar (in theaters)

THE FLASH Ezra Miller's Barry Allen returns in 'The Flash' | Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

JUNE 2

JUNE 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (in theaters)

Flamin' Hot (Hulu and Disney+)

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (in theaters, On Demand, and digital)

Daliland (in theaters and On Demand)

Mending the Line (in theaters)

Persian Lessons (in theaters)

Elemental Mamoudou Athie voices Wade and Leah Lewis voices Ember in Pixar's 'Elemental' | Credit: Disney/Pixar

JUNE 16

Elemental (in theaters)

Asteroid City (in theaters)

The Blackening (in theaters)

The Flash (in theaters)

Maggie Moore(s) (in theaters)

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

JUNE 23

No Hard Feelings (in theaters)

World's Best (Disney+)

JUNE 30

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (in theaters)

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (in theaters)

Every Body (in theaters)

JUNE TBA

Nimona (on Netflix)

Joy Ride The cast of 'Joy Ride,' led by Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu | Credit: Lionsgate

JULY 7

Joy Ride (in theaters)

Insidious: The Red Door (in theaters)

The Out-Laws (Netflix)

Earth Mama (select theaters)

JULY 14

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (in theaters)

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)

Theater Camp (in theaters)

Theater Camp Jimmy Tatro as Troy Rubinsky and Ayo Edebiri as Janet Walch in 'Theater Camp' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

JULY 21

Oppenheimer (in theaters)

Barbie (in theaters)

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

The Beanie Bubble (in select theaters)

Stephen Curry: Underrated (in select theaters and on Apple TV+)

JULY 28

Corey Hawkins as Clemens in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, directed by André Øvredal. Corey Hawkins as Clemens in 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' | Credit: Rainer Bajo/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

AUG. 4

The Meg 2: The Trench (in theaters)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (in theaters)

Shortcomings (in theaters)

AUG. 11

Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)

Gran Turismo (in theaters)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter (in theaters)

Heart of Stone (Netflix)

AUG. 14

The Monkey King (Netflix)

STRAYS Will Forte's Doug in 'Strays' | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures

AUG. 18

Blue Beetle (in theaters)

Strays (in theaters)

White Bird: A Wonder Story (select theaters)

AUG. 25

White Bird: A Wonder Story (wide release in theaters)

Bottoms (in select theaters)

Vacation Friends 2 (Hulu)

They Listen (in theaters)

EQUALIZER 3 Denzel Washington returns for 'The Equalizer 3' | Credit: Stefano Montesi/Sony

September 2023 (Labor Day Weekend)

The Equalizer 3 (in theaters)

