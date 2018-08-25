Summer 2018's hottest TV and movie couples

Aja Hoggatt
August 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT
<p>This may not be an official <em>ranking</em> of the summer&#8217;s hottest couples, but if it were, Constance Wu and Henry Golding&#8217;s Rachel Chu and Nick Young would undoubtedly&nbsp;be No. 1. Not only did their love story make cinematic history, but these two beautiful people make it hard to look away from the screen.&nbsp;</p>
Constance Wu and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians)

This may not be an official ranking of the summer’s hottest couples, but if it were, Constance Wu and Henry Golding’s Rachel Chu and Nick Young would undoubtedly be No. 1. Not only did their love story make cinematic history, but these two beautiful people make it hard to look away from the screen. 

Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>After a decade of playing love interests in one of the world&#8217;s most popular film franchises, Paltrow and Downey have yet to lose their onscreen spark.&nbsp;</p>
Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow (Avengers: Infinity War)

After a decade of playing love interests in one of the world’s most popular film franchises, Paltrow and Downey have yet to lose their onscreen spark. 

Marvel Studios
<p>I&#8217;ll just leave you with <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXmaZCm7fqs">this</a>.</p>
Cher and Andy Garcia (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again)

I’ll just leave you with this.

Universal Pictures
<p>Count Dracula and a monster hunter might seem like and unlikely pair, but&nbsp;Kathryn Hahn and Adam Sandler bring a refreshing &mdash; and hilarious &mdash; energy to a beloved series.&nbsp;</p>
Adam Sandler and Kathryn Hahn (Hotel Transylvania 3)

Count Dracula and a monster hunter might seem like and unlikely pair, but Kathryn Hahn and Adam Sandler bring a refreshing — and hilarious — energy to a beloved series. 

Sony Pictures Animation
<p>Sidney Prescott and The Rock looking beautiful and in love as they try to escape a skyscraper on fire? Sign us up. &nbsp;</p>
Neve Campbell and Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper)

Sidney Prescott and The Rock looking beautiful and in love as they try to escape a skyscraper on fire? Sign us up.  

Kimberley French/Universal Pictures
<p>The Rock may have taken on a skyscraper, but the summer&#8217;s great showdown came in the form of Jason Statham vs. a giant prehistoric shark. I&#8217;ll let you take one guess as to who came out on top (and two eyes still in tact).&nbsp;</p>
Jason Statham and The Meg (The Meg)

The Rock may have taken on a skyscraper, but the summer’s great showdown came in the form of Jason Statham vs. a giant prehistoric shark. I’ll let you take one guess as to who came out on top (and two eyes still in tact). 

Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>Cavill and his mustache made for a worthy foe against Cruise&#8217;s ageless Ethan Hunt, but alas, there can be only one great super spy.&nbsp;</p>
Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible — Fallout)

Cavill and his mustache made for a worthy foe against Cruise’s ageless Ethan Hunt, but alas, there can be only one great super spy. 

Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
<p>Their shallow banter and sexual chemisty was addictive to watch in Netflix&#8217;s answer to the nearly extinct rom-com genre. They may not have been a match made in heaven, but their union did bring together&nbsp;Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in all of their pizza-eating, will-they-won&#8217;t-they glory.&nbsp;</p>
Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu (Set It Up)

Their shallow banter and sexual chemisty was addictive to watch in Netflix’s answer to the nearly extinct rom-com genre. They may not have been a match made in heaven, but their union did bring together Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell in all of their pizza-eating, will-they-won’t-they glory. 

KC Bailey/Netflix
<p>They had their fair share of ups and downs, but just like any classic rom-com, these two lovebirds not only fell in love, but Elliot also helps Alex come out of the closet.&nbsp;</p>
Daniel Doheny and Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove)

They had their fair share of ups and downs, but just like any classic rom-com, these two lovebirds not only fell in love, but Elliot also helps Alex come out of the closet. 

Walter Thomson/Netflix
<p>Forget Bryce Dallas Howard &mdash; these two are the franchises&#8217; true love story. Don&#8217;t believe me? Check out&nbsp;<em>Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom&nbsp;</em>to see the pair&#8217;s unbreakable bond on full display.&nbsp;</p>
Chris Pratt and the dinosaur (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Forget Bryce Dallas Howard — these two are the franchises’ true love story. Don’t believe me? Check out Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to see the pair’s unbreakable bond on full display. 

Universal Pictures
<p>Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield &mdash; everyone&#8217;s Hollywood obsessions &mdash; play Detroit and Cassius, two free spirits living in&nbsp;Oakland. Thompson&#8217;s&nbsp;Detriot may be the newest manic pixie dream girl, but she stops&nbsp;Stanfield&#8217;s&nbsp;Cassius from losing himself.</p>
Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You)

Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield — everyone’s Hollywood obsessions — play Detroit and Cassius, two free spirits living in Oakland. Thompson’s Detriot may be the newest manic pixie dream girl, but she stops Stanfield’s Cassius from losing himself.

Annapurna Pictures
<p>Constance Wu and Henry Golding may be the summer&#8217;s breakout couple, but it&#8217;s&nbsp;Awkwafina and Nico Santos who steal the show as the film&#8217;s most hilarious, fashionable, and sassy characters.</p>
Awkwafina and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians)  

Constance Wu and Henry Golding may be the summer’s breakout couple, but it’s Awkwafina and Nico Santos who steal the show as the film’s most hilarious, fashionable, and sassy characters.

Warner Bros.
<p>While they both know how to rock a perfect afro, when one half of the pairing is an undercover cop and the other is the president of the black student union, things are bound to be a little rocky. &nbsp;</p>
John David Washington and Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman)

While they both know how to rock a perfect afro, when one half of the pairing is an undercover cop and the other is the president of the black student union, things are bound to be a little rocky.  

David Lee/Focus Features
<p>Kelsey may be in over her head juggling her casual office romances, but when one of them looks like Charles Michael Davis, we can&#8217;t say we blame her. &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
Hilary Duff and Charles Michael Davis (Younger

Kelsey may be in over her head juggling her casual office romances, but when one of them looks like Charles Michael Davis, we can’t say we blame her.   

TV Land
<p>This friendship has not turned romantic just yet, but as with most beautiful teens on a Freeform drama, we&#8217;d say it&#8217;s just a matter of time.&nbsp;</p>
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph (Cloak & Dagger)

This friendship has not turned romantic just yet, but as with most beautiful teens on a Freeform drama, we’d say it’s just a matter of time. 

Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform
<p>Last, but certainly not least, are&nbsp;Lara Jean and Peter Kravinsky. With&nbsp;<em>To All the Boys I&rsquo;ve Loved Before</em><em>, </em>Netflix solidified itself as the leader in modern romantic comedies, and gave the Twitterverse its next heartthrob in the form of the beautiful&nbsp;Noah Centineo.</p>
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Last, but certainly not least, are Lara Jean and Peter Kravinsky. With To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Netflix solidified itself as the leader in modern romantic comedies, and gave the Twitterverse its next heartthrob in the form of the beautiful Noah Centineo.

Netflix
