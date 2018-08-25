Summer 2018's hottest TV and movie couples

Constance Wu and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians)
Warner Bros. Pictures
Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow (Avengers: Infinity War)
Marvel Studios
Cher and Andy Garcia (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again)
Universal Pictures
Adam Sandler and Kathryn Hahn (Hotel Transylvania 3)
Sony Pictures Animation
Neve Campbell and Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper)
Kimberley French/Universal Pictures
Jason Statham and The Meg (The Meg)
Warner Bros. Pictures
Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible — Fallout)
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu (Set It Up)
KC Bailey/Netflix
Daniel Doheny and Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove)
Walter Thomson/Netflix
Chris Pratt and the dinosaur (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Universal Pictures
Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You)
Annapurna Pictures
Awkwafina and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians)
Warner Bros.
John David Washington and Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman)
David Lee/Focus Features
Hilary Duff and Charles Michael Davis (Younger)
TV Land
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph (Cloak & Dagger)
Alfonso Bresciani/Freeform
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Netflix
Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible — Fallout)
