Here are the winners and losers of the summer 2018 box office

If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it (and keep doing it again and again and again). Hollywood has long subscribed to this golden rule, and 2018 was no exception. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom proved the 25-year-old series still has dino-sized legs, grossing a massive $413.2 million, while Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout added $196.6 million (and counting, plus $353 million overseas) to the series’ ballooning combined total. Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2 also earned a heroic $597.7 million (more than doubling the original’s $261 million take to become the highest-grossing animated release of all time). Smaller-scale sequels held their own too, as Denzel Washington’s Equalizer 2 posted just under $100 million, The First Purge cleared $68.9 million four films into the series, and Super Troopers 2 amassed a surprising $15.2 million on its opening weekend en route to a $30 million total (on a $15 million budget).