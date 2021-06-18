99 Ways to Spend 99 Days: Your guide to soaking up summer's best movies, TV, and more
1. Ted Lasso is pitch perfect
EW can exclusively reveal that season 2 of Ted Lasso (which premieres July 23 on Apple TV+) will feature the introduction of Yoda, and the revelation that Darth Vader is Ted's father. Okay, that's not true. But Jason Sudeikis, who plays the comedy show's football coach-turned British soccer team manager, does insist that the season is the Empire Strikes Back of the series. "People go into their caves and face their s---," he discloses. New cast members include Sarah Niles (I May Destroy You) as a sports psychologist named Sharon. Word is, the character will address the personal issues that led Ted to suffer a panic attack last season. "I think Ted surprises her," teases Niles. "And she may surprise Ted." Check out EW's July cover story for tons more Ted. -Clark Collis
Related Content
-
He shoots! He scores! How Jason Sudeikis won our hearts with 'Ted Lasso'The Saturday Night Live veteran invites us behind the scenes of his feel-good comedy hit and spills the tea about season 2.
-
-
Is 'Ted Lasso' really going to end after just three seasons? Jason Sudeikis weighs inThe Saturday Night Live alum has repeatedly said the Apple TV+ comedy series will conclude after season 3.
-
AFC Richmond's newest team member talks falling in love with 'Ted Lasso'Sarah Niles joins season 2 as Sharon, the team's straight-talking new sports psychologist.
Related Items
➼ 10. They'll Never Catch Us
In Jessica Goodman's thriller, two sisters on a high school cross-country team become suspects when a teammate goes on a run...and never returns. (July 27)
Related Items
➼ 12. Get your drama on!
Before Broadway reopens, take in an outdoor performance like the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park: Merry Wives runs from July 6 to Aug. 28. (Details and ticket information at PublicTheater.org.)
13. Jump into Jodie Comer's new world
For her first leading lady role in a big Hollywood studio movie, Jodie Comer's pulling double duty in this summer's Free Guy. As both Milly, a video game developer, and Molotovgirl, her character inside a popular game called Free City, the Killing Eve star brings the action-comedy back to newly opened theaters in a fun, rip-roaring way. Add in Ryan Reynolds, who plays a goofy NPC (non-playable character) who breaks free of his programming and becomes self-aware, the film from director Shawn Levy is everything you want in a summer movie. Plus, you can't miss the hotly anticipated Green Lantern reunion between Reynolds and Taika Waititi. (In theaters Aug. 13) -Nick Romano
17. Dance in the streets with Anthony Ramos
In the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash Broadway musical In the Heights, the actor, 29, soars as bodega owner Usnavi. He shares how the show changed his life even before he landed the lead role. (In theaters and on HBO Max) -Ruth Kinane
On the first time he saw In the Heights on stage: "Growing up in a Puerto Rican neighborhood in New York, it was wild listening to this music, the salsa, the pulse of the show. It had felt hard to find my space in the Broadway world, and [ITH] gave me this spark plug, this voice telling me, 'Yo, don't worry. Keep going, things are changing."
On filming "96,000" in a Washington Heights pool: "That s--- was brutal. The water was cold. It was gloomy. It was also amazing. We were cheering [the dancers] on, like, 'Let's go. This is for the culture!' The music starts playing, and you could feel the energy. That power, that adrenaline, that heart was what kept everybody going."
On what he learned from playing Usnavi: "I wanted to run away for so many years because I thought if I could leave [my neighborhood], I'd made it. What this movie taught me over time is that it's actually about finding peace within yourself, which is what Usnavi - this dude who is dreaming of leaving - does."
18-21. (Re)visit old friends
➼ 18. iCarly | 5…4…3…2…and we're back with OG influencer Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) as she and her pals navigate work, love, and family in their 20s. (Paramount+, June 17)
➼ 19. Space Jam: A New Legacy | LeBron James faces the Goon Squad, his biggest b-ball challenge yet, in the reimagining of 1996's Space Jam. (In theaters and on HBO Max July 16)
➼ 20. This Is Your Mind on Plants | Michael Pollan's next drug-reframing opus shows how mescaline, opium, and caffeine can help in quarantine. (Ya think?) (July 6)
➼ 21. F9 | The megafranchise welcomes director Justin Lin and star Sung Kang (Justice for Han!) back into the fold for blockbuster No. 9. Family, right? (In theaters June 25)
Related Items
24. Abandon your at-home workout
Grab a yoga mat, a water bottle, and a friend, and bring your fitness routine outside. (We love Jess Sims' HIIT Cardio classes, available on the Peloton app.)
Related Items
➼ 30. Candyman
Nia DaCosta's long-awaited remix of 1992's Candyman stars Yahya Abdul- Mateen II as an artist whose exploration of racial violence reawakens the supernatural killer. (In theaters Aug. 27)
33. Get away with some Vacation Friends
Get ready to make some new Vacation Friends! Hulu's raunchy new comedy stars Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as Marcus and Emily, an engaged couple who encounter thrill-seeking partiers Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner) at a Mexican resort. But the party doesn't stop there, when, months later, Ron and Kyla show up to Marcus and Emily's big day - uninvited. "The chemistry is uncanny with the four of us," says Howery, who views the film as a "brochure" for the return of vacations and a reminder of "how much you need to get away." (Hulu, Aug. 27) -Derek Lawrence
34-41. Summer books about summer
➼ 34. Heatwave by Victor Jestin | Originally published in France and now translated by Sam Taylor, this tale of a teenage boy who witnesses a death while on vacation is a fiery page-turner. (June 29)
➼ 35. Rock the Boat by Beck Dorey-Stein | Immerse yourself in the other Jersey Shore - the fictional town of Sea Point, where the beach bungalows are quaint and there's nary a fist pump in sight. (June 29)
➼ 36. Nobody, Somebody, Anybody by Kelly McClorey | At a bougie yacht club, a young woman takes a summer gig as a chambermaid while she studies for an exam - and slowly loses her mind. (July 6)
➼ 37. Virtue by Hermione Hoby | Against the backdrop of an intern spending the summer at a wealthy couple's beach house, Hoby explores the pitfalls of a class-obsessed New York City. (July 20)
➼ 38. The Summer Job by Lizzy Dent | This novel is what happens when you combine Sweetbitter with The Princess Switch, place it in the Scottish Highlands, and throw in a whole lot of wine. (May 18)
➼ 39. The Fiancée by Kate White | A book quite literally about Summer: She's a struggling actress who attempts to expose the truth about her brother-in-law's girlfriend after a family tragedy. (June 29)
➼ 40. The Guncle by Steven Rowley | Gay Uncle Patrick is given custody of his young niece and nephew for the summer, and struggles to integrate his lifestyle as an actor with his new charges. (May 25)
➼ 41. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry | Two best friends reinstate their defunct yearly summer vacation tradition in an attempt to save their rocky relationship. (May 11)
Related Items
➼ 50. Multitask your self-care
Take a walk and listen to wellness podcast Hurdle: Host Emily Abbate and guests like Olympian Alexi Pappas will inspire you to achieve your own big goals. (On podcast platforms)
51. Find intense thrills in Beckett
John David Washington is going on the run. This tense thriller from director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino stars Washington as an unassuming American man, who's drawn into a political conspiracy while vacationing in Greece with his girlfriend (Alicia Vikander). Suddenly, Beckett finds himself scrambling through the wilderness, trying to outrun mysterious assassins and make his way to the American embassy. "It was interesting to embrace the variety of Greece's topography," Cito Filomarino says, "like, what can we throw at Beckett next?" (Netflix, Aug. 13) -Devan Coggan
52. Team up with The Suicide Squad
Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn directs this follow-up to 2016's Suicide Squad, which once again stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinneman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis. They're joined by, among others, the Peacemaker-portraying John Cena. "He has this moral code that seems skewed by the amount of violence he inflicts," says producer Peter Safran of Cena's character. "It's like f---ing for virginity, he's fighting for peace." (In theaters and on HBO Max Aug. 6) -Clark Collis
55-59. Go down kicking and screaming
➼ 55. The Ice Road | Liam Neeson lends his very particular set of action-movie skills to trucks in this film, as a driver on a mission to rescue trapped mine workers. (Netflix, June 25)
➼ 56. Black Widow | Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour join Scarlett Johansson in one very messy Russian spy family. (In theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access July 9)
➼ No 57. The Tomorrow War | As war wages against future alien invaders, Chris Pratt plays a combat vet-turned-science teacher with the brains and brawn needed to save humanity. (Amazon Prime Video, July 2)
➼ 58. Sweet Girl | More Jason Momoa! In this action blockbuster, the erstwhile Aquaman plays a widower planning vengeance on those behind his wife's death. (Netflix, Aug. 20)
➼ 59. The Protégé | This thriller finds Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson playing contract killers; Michael Keaton stars too, as a shadowy figure from their past. Strap in. (In theaters Aug. 20)
61. Read the buzziest novel of the summer
"Dating you is like dating a StairMaster," Erica Albright (Rooney Mara) tells Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) in The Social Network, David Fincher's 2010 biopic of the once messianic founder. Tahmima Anam's novel The Startup Wife is, essentially, what happens when you give Erica her full due: the story of an epic rise and fall, told by the woman who wakes up with the messiah every morning. Asha Ray, the daughter of Bengali immigrants, marries her high school crush, Cyrus Jones, two months after they reconnect at a former teacher's funeral. He is a spirit guide inventing rituals cobbled together from different religions, including hosting the funeral where their re-meet-cute went down. Together, they create a social media platform dedicated to providing those rituals for occasions both typical (burials, anniversaries) and bizarre (cat baptisms). It's an instant hit, but as their membership - and Cyrus' fame - swells, Asha begins to resent the absurdities of the start-up industry and the way their mutual success has somehow marginalized her at home and at work. There's delicious humor in Asha's subtly savage takedowns of the Silicon Valley system - the start-up with trampolines for floors, the VC who drinks birch water, the bubble-gum-pink girlboss aesthetic at female founder symposiums - but the novel's biggest strengths show as Anam deftly explores the gender politics of the book's central partnership. As Asha finds herself disillusioned, the reader finds someone to root for. (July 13) -Seija Rankin
62. Grill with the greats
Michael Symon, co-host of BBQ Brawl, shares his fruity take on summer chicken.
Spatchcock Brick Chicken & Blackberry BBQ Sauce | Serves 4
Ingredients:
4 lb. whole chicken
kosher salt
olive oil
ground pepper
2 bricks
For the sauce:
3 pints fresh blackberries
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 clove garlic, minced
1 onion, sliced
1 habanero pepper
1 dark beer
1 tbsp. ground coriander
1 tbsp. ground cumin
1 tbsp. ground coffee
1 tbsp. chipotle powder
For the chicken | The night before, place the chicken, breast side down on a work surface. Starting at the thigh end, cut along one side of the backbone with kitchen shears. Turn the chicken around; cut along the other side. Discard the backbone or save for stock. Flip the chicken, open it like a book, and press firmly on the breastbone to flatten. Season well on both sides with kosher salt. Refrigerate overnight. The next day, remove the chicken from the refrigerator, let the chill come off (about 20 minutes). Rub with olive oil and season with ground pepper. Wrap two bricks in foil and set aside. Fire up your grill to medium-high heat, place the chicken on the grill, skin side down, with the prepared bricks on top. Cook without moving for 10 minutes, until the skin is charred and crisp. Remove the bricks, gently flip the chicken, and replace the bricks. Cook for another 10 minutes, until the internal temperature registers at 155-160 degrees. Remove the chicken from the grill to rest for 10 minutes before quartering.
For the sauce | Place all of the sauce ingredients into a saucepan and cook for two hours over medium-low heat. Remove from the heat and place into a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Strain the sauce before serving. It will continue to thicken as it cools. Any remaining sauce will keep in the refrigerator for one week or in the freezer for six months.
Related Items
63. Frosé all day
Say cheers with Jeni's Frosé sorbet - or grab a pint of the Lemon Bar flavor for an alcohol-free option. (Order at jenis.com.)
66-73. Which summer song are you?
Related Items
79. Go see some stunning art
Get up close and personal with the eye-candy masterworks of Van Gogh in this immersive exhibit popping up in various cities. (Get tickets at vangoghexpo.com.)
83. Hunt for the truth with Matt Damon
This dramatic thriller stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker, an oil rig worker from Stillwater, Okla., who travels to France, to exonerate his daughter (played by Abigail Breslin), who is in jail for a murder she says she didn't commit. Director and co-writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) tells EW he was initially inspired by the real-life Amanda Knox murder case and started penning the script about 10 years ago, but just couldn't crack it at the time. "[Then] I reached out to French writers Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, and I asked them to take a look at it and consider it," he says. "It really became this kind of American-French collaboration, both in terms of story and, I think, approaches to cinema, which was really exciting."
In a case of art imitating life, Bill also must collaborate with the French in his quest to free his daughter, which leads him to befriend a local woman, Virginie (Camille Cottin), and her daughter, Maya (Lilou Siauvaud), who help him navigate and learn about French culture. Says McCarthy, "I think that as a storyteller, there's a real engine of a thriller under there, but there's a much more human dramatic element to the story. This movie operates on a couple of different levels, which is really satisfying and, I think, keeps it really unexpected." (In theaters July 30) - Lauren Huff
Related Items
90. Embrace the magic
Manage some mischief for your house of choice at the massive new Harry Potter store now open in New York City. (Visit HarryPotterStore.com for more details.)
91. Meet the Scarecrow of Titans
The doctor will see you now. When the superteam drama returns for its third season, Mad Men's Vincent Kartheiser checks in as Dr. Jonathan Crane, a.k.a. the fear-toxin-loving Batman rogue Scarecrow, who now moonlights for the Gotham City Police Department while incarcerated in Arkham Asylum. "Think Hannibal Lecter," says showrunner Greg Walker. "He's been given an opportunity to opine on ways to stop villains and a villain breaks out in Gotham and it draws [Dick Grayson] to work with him. Crane's introduction into the world of Titans arrives as the titular squad of young heroes, led by Dick, a.k.a. Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) relocates from San Francisco to Gotham City. That move also leads to the introduction of a couple familiar DC Comics characters, including former Batgirl-turned-GCPD Commissioner Barbara Gordon (Savannah Welch) and Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo), who eventually becomes Robin in the comics. (HBO Max, Aug. 12) -Chancellor Agard
No 94-97. Sing for your summer
➼ 94. McCartney 3,2,1 | Paul McCartney and überproducer Rick Rubin tell the stories behind some of the biggest hits in music history in a six-part docuseries. (Hulu, July 16)
➼ 95. Annette | French auteur Leos Carax returns with this surreal Adam Driver-Marion Cotillard musical, set to open the Cannes Film Festival. (In theaters Aug. 6 and on Amazon Aug. 20)
➼ 96. Central Park | This dizzyingly delightful (and musical!) animated series returns for a second season that's as breezy and charming as, well, a walk in the park. (Apple TV+, June 25)
➼ 97. Respect |Jennifer Hudson's awards-buzzed turn as Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin alone should be worth the price of admission for Liesl Tommy's melodic biopic. (In theaters Aug. 13)
Related Items
98. Laugh out loud
If you couldn't snag a ticket to one of Dave Chappelle's outdoor performances in May, check for open-air comedy shows in your area, like the ones by NYC's Stand Up NY in the Park.
99. Go medieval with Dev Patel
David Lowery is telling a new kind of knight's tale. The director of A Ghost Story and Pete's Dragon was originally supposed to release this sword-and-sorcery epic last year, before it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Lowery's reimagining of the classic Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight is finally hitting theaters, starring Dev Patel as a young adventurer who embarks on a deadly quest. "We wanted a film that felt as epic as Lord of the Rings but was completely unique in the way the story was told," Lowery says. (In theaters July 30) -Devan Coggan
A version of this story appears in the July issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands now and available to order here. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.
Related content: