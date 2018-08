Claire Scanlon’s Netflix sensation was self-aware enough to knowingly check off as many genre tropes as possible, and we love it all the more for it. Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell star as a pair of overworked assistants (to high-powered executives played by Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs, respectively) who “Cyrano” their bosses, hoping that a romance might be just the thing to distract those demanding jerks from abusing their employees for awhile. But guess who actually falls in love?!

THE TROPE: Beleaguered assistant/aspiring journalist

GRADE: The abuse Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Powell) suffer is enough to give anyone Miranda Priestly PTSD — and Harper’s dreams of being a sports reporter place her among the greats of rom-com journo heroines. πŸ’˜πŸ’˜πŸ’˜πŸ’˜πŸ’˜

THE TROPE: New York City, star of the show

GRADE: Harry and Sally’s autumnal stroll through Central Park can’t be beat, but Harper and Charlie’s swagged-out Yankees game is an effective shoutout to the city. πŸ’˜πŸ’˜πŸ’˜

THE TROPE: Matchmaking!

GRADE: Harper and Charlie’s efforts may not pay off quite as well as they do in Clueless, but they get an A for effort. πŸ’˜πŸ’˜πŸ’˜πŸ’˜πŸ’˜

THE TROPE: The last-minute airport run

GRADE: Played for irony, and without a soaring Love Actually soundtrack. πŸ’˜πŸ’˜