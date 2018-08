The best girl gangs of summer 2018 movies

Can two people be a gang? Absolutely — especially if one of the members is Kate McKinnon, who has enough personality for a half dozen. This is an action flick about a woman who’s just been (duh) dumped and finds out that her ex was a (duh) spy, setting off a buddy-comedy of errors through a European crime ring. But really, it’s a movie about the friendship of these two women. Their quips and jabs save an otherwise lackluster spy plot (we’re still not entirely sure what the mystery even was) and the way they managed to drive on Uber on top of a recently-murdered driver who was high on meth is just plain inspirational.