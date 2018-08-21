The biggest revelations from the documentaries of summer 2018

The docu-summer of 2018
Whitney
Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston
RBG
CNN Films/Sundance
Three Identical Strangers
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Seeing Allred
Netflix
Generation Wealth
Lauren Greenfield
McQueen
Ann Ray/Bleecker Street
Minding the Gap
Hulu
Pope Francis: Man of His Word
Focus Features
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Greenwich Entertainment
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Jim Judkis/Focus Features
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement