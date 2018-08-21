The biggest revelations from the documentaries of summer 2018

Most people will know Gloria Allred as the fierce, tenacious lawyer who often holds big press conferences and fights high-profile cases to protect women’s rights.

But the details of her past, and the sheer amount of obstacles she overcame to rise to the top, might not be familiar to most casual cable news watchers. That struggle is at the heart of Roberta Grossman and Sophie Sartain’s Netflix documentary Seeing Allred, in which Allred opens up about how the sexual assault she went through as a young woman led her on the path to fight for other women.

In the post-#MeToo era, Allred’s pursuit of justice becomes even more relevant as she continues to pave the way towards equal rights. – Piya Sinha-Roy