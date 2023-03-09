Suki Waterhouse says she brought a fake gun to her ill-fated Deadpool 2 audition

The actress said the faux weaponry was confiscated before her callback, which "really threw me off."

Luck was not on Suki Waterhouse's side during her Deadpool 2 audition.

The actress, who can currently be seen rocking out in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six, revealed that she had "a couple auditions" to play the probability-altering mercenary Domino in the 2018 superhero sequel. For one particular tryout, Waterhouse said that she brought a fake gun that was confiscated by security on the lot.

"I think I did Domino, and I remember I went back for a callback for that and I bought a fake gun with me because I had to put it up to someone's head," she said on Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "And then my bag got searched on the lot of the studio and they took it away, which really threw me off!"

In general, Waterhouse said she thought her audition "went pretty good," but the offer nevertheless went to Zazie Beetz, who starred in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Julian Dennison, and Morena Baccarin.

Still, Waterhouse noted that "whenever you get a callback and you can go in and be in the room" at all is an achievement as an actor. "That's just unbelievable in itself. If you're almost there or if you get the callback, then it's coming," she said. "It's always difficult when someone says, 'What do you want to do next? What's the dream role?' It's like, we're at the mercy of so many things."

Wildly enough, Waterhouse actually did end up injuring someone with a firearm while on the set of her 2018 film Assassination Nation. "I hurt somebody," she said during the film's premiere, per Page Six. "The bullet ricocheted. They hadn't seen that in 20 years. The bullet came back at the guy and hurt him."

Suki Waterhouse attends the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show on February 13, 2023 in New York City. Suki Waterhouse | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

At the time, Waterhouse admitted that the cast "didn't get extensive [firearms] training" for the dark comedy, which also starred Colman Domingo, Bill Skarsgård, and Bella Thorne. She added, "I'm not gonna lie, it was maybe an hour."

Watch Waterhouse discuss bringing the fake weaponry to her audition in the video above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: