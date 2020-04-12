Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Although numerous films have pushed back their release dates due to coronavirus, James Gunn is assuring fans that his two highly anticipated upcoming flicks — The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — will be arriving on time.

The director took to Twitter on Sunday to answer fan questions and revealed that The Suicide Squad will be keeping its scheduled premiere date of Aug. 6, 2021.

"Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule," Gunn tweeted, after being asked if the film will be pushed back. "We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine."

Back in February, Gunn announced filming was complete on the sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Many stars from the 2016 movie will return, including Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney. Gunn's movie also features newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, and Pete Davidson, among others.

During his Q&A session, Gunn also reassured fans that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not altering anything due to the health crisis. Disney has yet to announce a release date for Galaxy.

"Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus," the director tweeted.

Despite the encouraging news, Gunn said we might not get any Suicide Squad trailers for now. After a Twitter user inquired about a first official image for the movie, Gunn replied, "I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed — some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc."

Gunn was reinstated as Guardians' director in March 2019, after Disney and Marvel Studios cut ties with him due to his past controversial tweets. However, after many fans and Guardian stars like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista expressed support for the director, he was brought on to continue helming the film. He also directed the first and second films in the series.

