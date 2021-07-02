Here's your exclusive look at the new Suicide Squad Funko Pops

Funko Pop always goes the extra mile with the details it incorporates into its collectibles. In DC comic books, Ratcatcher was a villain that could communicate with rats, and the Ratcatcher II Funko Pop alludes to that power by having a rat sit in the character's palm. (The rat's honestly kind of adorable. If only rats on the NYC subway looked like this.) The King Shark Funko Pop depicts the character in the middle of an awkward hand raise or wave, which is both subtly charming and fitting, since one of the movie's trailers shows Amanda Walker asking if anyone has questions, followed by King Shark raising his hand (fin?) and only saying "hand."