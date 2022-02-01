The first attractions from Ghibli Park are officially opening Nov. 1.

Ghibli Park, the long-coming theme park inspired by the fantastical worlds of Studio Ghibli's beloved animated films, is getting ready to open its gates to the public this year.

Following the announcement of a November opening, Studio Ghibli launched a website for the destination, located in Japan's Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, with new photos and concept art of the attractions.

Opening Nov. 1 this year will be Ghibli's Grand Warehouse (based on Spirited Away), Hill of Youth (partly based on Howl's Moving Castle and Whisper of the Heart), and Dondoko Forest (based on My Neighbor Totoro).

Studio Ghibli Park Ghibli Park's Grand Warehouse concept art | Credit: Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli Park Ghibli Park's Hill of Youth concept art | Credit: Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli Park Ghibli Park's Dondoko Forest attraction | Credit: Ghibli Park

The Grand Warehouse will be an indoor facility with exhibits, such as Robot Soldier and Cat Bus, while Hill of Youth will house the World Emporium, the antique shop from Whisper of the Heart.

The studio had earlier released a tourism video, showcasing additional parks of Dondoko Forest, which sits behind Satsuki and Mei's House from My Neighbor Totoro.

Valley of Witches, taking inspiration from movies like Kiki's Delivery Service and Howl's Moving Castle, will open at a later date, along with Mononoke Village, based on characters, creatures, and locations featured in Princess Mononoke.

Studio Ghibli Park Ghibli Park's Valley of Witches concept art | Credit: Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli Park Ghibli Park's Mononoke Village concept art | Credit: Ghibli Park

The park's website stipulates "there are no big attractions or rides in Ghibli Park," but attendees are encouraged to "take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders."