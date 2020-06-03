Studio Ghibli's CG-animated film revealed: Aya and the Witch

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This new movie from Hayao Miyzaki's son is done entirely in computer-generated animation.

While Hayao Miyazaki continues tinkering away at his next hand-drawn animation masterpiece over the next (checks notes) three years, Studio Ghibli finally revealed the other project they've been secretly working on.

Production company NHK Enterprises announced Wednesday it will premiere the film in winter of this year on Japan's NHK general TV and, in doing so, revealed the title and source material for the work. It's called Aya to Majo, or Aya and the Witch. Miyazaki's son Gorō Miyazaki directs the movie, which is based on author Diana Wynne Jones' 2011 book Earwig and the Witch.

Ghibli co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki previously teased in an interview with EW that Gorō has been developing a film "all done by computer-generated animation," a rarity for the famed Japanese animation house. "Gorō's film is based on a book or story from England, and it's a story about a very wise girl," he said at the time. "We've only announced it's going to be a new film, we haven't announced anything yet. So, that's as far as I can tell you now."

Jones' book tells the story of Earwig, an orphan girl living in St. Morwald's Home for Children. She's adopted by a woman named Bella Yaga, who turns out to be a terrible witch and brings Earwig to live in her home of supernatural trinkets. With help from a talking cat, the girl must use her wits to survive.

Ghibli previously adapted Jones' 1986 book Howl's Moving Castle into the 2004 animated fantasy film, helmed by Miyazaki. Gorō's past directing credits include 2006's Tales from Earthsea and 2011's From Up on Poppy Hill for Ghibli.

"What will happen to the world after [coronavirus]? That is currently the biggest concern of various people. Even movies and TV cannot avoid it," Suzuki said in a statement, which was translated. Questioning whether a film like Aya and the Witch could hold up in the post-COVID-19 entertainment landscape, he said, "I realized that the great feature of this work is Aya's wisdom. If you have the wisdom, you can overcome [at] any age."

If Pippi Longstocking is "the strongest girl in the world," Suzuki feels this new film tells of "the smartest girl in the world." (Funny enough, Miyazaki once drew storyboards for a now-canceled Pippi Longstocking movie.)

In the meantime, the Studio Ghibli collection made their debut on streaming for the first time ever via HBO Max. GKIDS, being the U.S. distributor of Ghibli films since 2011, will likely release Aya and the Witch in North America in the future.

EW has reached out to GKIDS for comment.