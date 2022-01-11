The rockers grapple with supernatural forces while trying to record their new album.

Whether it's Alice Cooper in Prince of Darkness, David Bowie in The Hunger, or Debbie Harry in Videodrome, many rockers have felt compelled to appear in a horror movie. The latest musical act to make their bloody mark on the genre is Foo Fighters who star in the horror-comedy Studio 666, and EW has your first look at the trailer.

In the film, the Foo Fighters move into an Encino, Calif., mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, frontman Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

STUDIO 666 (L to R) Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee. | Credit: Courtesy of Open Road Films

Studio 666 stars band members Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and Nate Mendel. The cast of the movie also includes Whitney Cummings, Jenny Ortega, Leslie Grossman, and Will Forte.

Studio 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell (Hatchet III) and written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, based on a story by Grohl. Tickets for the film are available to buy at the movie's official website.

Studio 666 hits theaters on Feb. 25. Watch the trailer above.

For more horror, pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Scream, available online or wherever magazines are sold.