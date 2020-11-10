Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke to headline Someone Great director's new 'dark comedy'

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who wrote and directed one of the great comedies of 2019, Someone Great, sets her next movie with Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Stranger Things' Maya Hawke as leads.

The film, titled Strangers, is loosely described as "a subverted Hitchockian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Robinson co-wrote the movie with her Sweet/Vicious scribe Celeste Ballard. Strangers follows alpha "It girl" Drew and beta "alt girl" Eleanor who agree to go after each other's bullies following a clandestine meet-cute.

The filmmaker made her directorial feature debut on Someone Great, which followed a last hoorah for a trio of New York City besties — Gina Rodriguez's Jenny, DeWanda Wise's Erin, and Brittany Snow's Blair — on the eve of Jenny's planned move to California, a decision that resulted in a devastating breakup with her longtime boyfriend Nate (LaKeith Stanfield). (The movie was so good it even inspired Taylor Swift's Lover song "Death By A Thousand Cuts.")

"It's a movie about how she has to end this relationship that she didn't want to end because she's still in love with the person but they just grew apart and he's not a jerk," Swift said of "Someone Great" on the Elvis Duran Show. "It's just sad because it's just realistic, time passed and now we're different people and that is the most devastating thing."

Turns out, Swift also had an impact on Someone Great. Robinson wrote in an Instagram post how the singer's 1989 song "Clean" helped get her through a breakup and also influenced the story of the film. All this is to say that Someone Great is great and makes Robinson's Strangers one to watch.

Strangers continues Mendes and Hawke's working relationship with Netflix. Mendes was seen opposite Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date, while Hawke will return for season 4 of Stranger Things.