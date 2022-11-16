Let's see how Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn fairs against a new breed of monster.

After his fan-favorite break-through performance as Dungeons & Dragons-loving metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4, Quinn is now in talks to join Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One, EW has learned.

Day One is considered the next installment in the A Quiet Place franchise and will act as a spin-off of sorts to the first two films. A formal third installment of the Abbott family saga is in development.

Details are being kept under tight lock and key, but Nyong'o will star in Day One, and Quinn will be the second player to the actress.

Joseph Quinn in Stranger Things; Lupita Nyong'o 'Stranger Things' breakout performer Joseph Quinn joins Lupita Nyong'o in 'A Quiet Place: Day One.' | Credit: Netflix; John Phillips/Getty Images

Quinn is no stranger to running for his life away from monsters, given his noteworthy sequence with a swarm of Demobats in Stranger Things. He will now face the creatures of the A Quiet Place universe, which features alien monstrosities that arrived on earth one day. Though they can barely see, their extraordinary sense of hearing allows them to hunt their prey through sound — hence the need to keep quiet.

The title Day One seems to suggest the film could very well focus on the first day these monsters came to the planet. The concept is based on an original idea by John Krasinski, who's become the architect of this franchise after starring in and directing both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II. He also worked on the screenplay for the first movie and went solo writing the second.

Michael Sarnoski, who directed Nicolas Cage in Pig, is at the helm of A Quiet Place: Day One. Quinn's casting is another major sign that Paramount Pictures is moving full steam ahead on this one, with plans to get the film in theaters by March 8, 2024.

Deadline was the first to report the news.