The stories behind 5 of the most interesting director's cuts in Hollywood history

These days, grim and gritty reboots of familiar franchises are a dime a dozen; just ask The CW, which released the first images from their grown-up Powerpuff Girls reboot earlier this week. But back in 2006, when Michael Mann returned to Miami Vice to adapt the iconic ‘80s TV show he had produced into a 21st-century film, many viewers were stunned by the darker tone of the film adaptation.

The Miami Vice movie eschewed the colorful “MTV cops” style of the original series in favor of an unsparing look at how generally alienating it feels to live amongst the digital surveillance states of the modern world and how specifically destabilizing it would feel to work undercover in a massive drug cartel on top of that. This sensation of discombobulation was present right from the opening seconds of the theatrical cut, which begins in media res as Crockett (Colin Farrell), Tubbs (Jamie Foxx), and their team try to trap and bust a local pimp (Isaach De Bankolé). But there’s loud music blaring, making it hard to hear what the characters are saying to each other, and most words you do catch are nearly-incomprehensible pieces of police jargon. The movie goes from there, never much caring to catch viewers up on the specific plot intricacies, more interested instead in building out an overall vibe.

Miami Vice baffled most viewers and critics at the time. These days, it is alternatively hailed as a masterpiece or still derided as a disaster, depending on who you ask. Mann himself has never seemed very satisfied with Miami Vice, and had a director’s cut ready to go in time for the film’s home media release. At a glance, the differences between the Miami Vice director’s cut and theatrical version seem like the most minor of any film on this list, since Mann only added less than 10 minutes of footage. But they nevertheless provoke strong reactions among fans, because it all goes back to that opening scene.

Instead of starting in that club, the director’s cut of Miami Vice begins with a beautiful ocean boat race, which Crockett and Tubbs are using to make inroads with De Bankolé’s character and set up the club scene. It comes complete with credits for the director and actors — things normal movies have, but the theatrical Miami Vice eschewed. This makes the director’s cut easier to follow for new or confused viewers, especially since it also fleshes out the romantic relationships between Tubbs and Trudy (Naomie Harris) and Crockett and cartel consigliere Isabelle (Gong Li), making clear that those love stories are the heart of the film.