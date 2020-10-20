A few years ago, for what would become his movie breakout, Steven Yeun returned to his birth country — and unlocked something within himself. The actor had just come off his landmark six-season run on The Walking Dead the previous year, as well as a small but pivotal role (written just for him) in Bong Joon Ho’s cross-continental Okja. But for the beloved 2018 Korean drama Burning, in which Yeun played an enigmatic young man with a dangerous habit — and earned career-best reviews, winning a slew of top U.S. critics’ prizes — he found himself able to really let go. “I didn’t have to uphold this weird notion that I had to explain myself in every iteration of what I said or did,” Yeun, now 36, says. “It actually took a lot of weights off of me. I didn’t even know that I had all these weights on me when I went there.”