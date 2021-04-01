Steven Yeun and Jordan Peele? The Oscar-nominated actor's next project sounds like a dream team

Steven Yeun is looking to team up with Jordan Peele for his first post-Oscar-nomination project.

The Minari star, who recently made Oscars history as the first Asian American nominated for Best Actor, is in negotiations to join Peele's next film, EW has confirmed. Deadline first reported the news.

Yeun would join Keke Palmer (Hustlers) in the film; Daniel Kaluuya is also in negotiations to star, which would reunite him with Peele after 2017's Get Out (for which Kaluuya scored his first Oscar nomination).

Peele is writing and directing the new film, and he will produce alongside Ian Cooper for their Monkeypaw Productions as part of their exclusive five-year deal with Universal Pictures.

Details on the project, including plot or even genre, have yet to be revealed, but the movie is slated for release July 22, 2022.

Yeun's breakout role came with his six-season run as Glenn on The Walking Dead, and he earned rave reviews for his performance in the 2018 Korean film Burning. Most recently, he's garnered acclaim and awards attention for his turn as a idealistic but misguided patriarch in Minari.

Sitting down with EW's Awardist earlier this year, Yeun reflected on what he hoped the strong critical response to Minari might mean for his career going forward. "I hope I get more opportunities," he said. "I hope I be able to continue to push myself and work with wonderful collaborators."

Peele, who won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, his debut feature, would certainly seem to fall in that category.

"I think what I've found that I really enjoy and I'm sure anybody would is I really like connecting with other people that are trying to say something," Yeun added. "No matter what that is — it can be big budget, crazy film or a smaller independent film. I'm really just trying to communicate and I don't know what that means. I just take it each case by case. It's simple as I just I hope I get to continue to work."