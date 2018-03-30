Every Steven Spielberg movie, ranked

There's no debating the fact that Steven Spielberg is Hollywood's most successful living director. But, over the course of his 50-year career, he's also, time and again, reminded us that he's arguably its greatest one, too. No one toggles between unabashed popcorn entertainment and more challenging adult fare with the same seamless dexterity: killer sharks and the Holocaust; space aliens and slavery; rampaging raptors and crusading reporters. With his latest film, the spot-that-reference sci-fi fantasia Ready Player One, it seems as good a time as any to try to put the maestro's massive body of work into some sort of order. So, without further ado, our totally subjective ranking of Spielberg's films from worst to best.