The best performances in every Steven Spielberg movie

Duel (1971) — Dennis Weaver

Spielberg's breakout film — originally shot for and released on television, then expanded for a theatrical run — pits an ordinary man (Dennis Weaver) against a malicious truck driver who wants to run him off the road. It's essentially a 90-minute chase sequence with only brief respites from the action, and Weaver is almost always alone on screen, as we never see the truck driver's face.

The actor's everyman qualities make him easy to root for — his sweaty, shaky paranoia makes his dangerous predicament feel like every driver's worst anxieties coming true. And though he spends most of the film in silence, he manages to make talking to himself seem both natural and appropriate.

