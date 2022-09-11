"It also brought my sister, Annie, Susie, and Nancy, closer to me than I ever thought possible," Spielberg said at the film's TIFF world premiere.

Steven Spielberg made his life story into The Fabelmans to bring his late 'mom and dad back'

For Steven Spielberg, directing The Fablemans was not only a chance to share his life story with the world but also an opportunity to come to terms with the loss of his parents.

"I've been thinking about it for a long time," the Oscar-winning Schindler's List filmmaker said Saturday night at the film's world-premiere screening at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. "I didn't know when I would get around to this. It is not because I decided to retire, and this is my swan song, don't believe that. Tony [Kushner] and I started talking about this possibility when we were making Lincoln together, then Tony kind of performed the function of a therapist, and I was his patient."

The pair worked through Spielberg's childhood memories to craft a script that serves as an intimate portrait of his formative years, during which he processed difficult realizations about the dynamic between his mother (Michelle Williams) and father (Paul Dano) — all while honing his passion for filmmaking.

"I thought, if I was going to leave anything behind, what was the thing I need to resolve and unpack about my mom, my dad, and my sisters?" he continued, later adding: "This film is, for me, a way of bringing my mom and dad back. And it also brought my sisters, Annie, Susie, and Nancy, closer to me than I ever thought possible. And that was worth making the film."

Steven Spielberg arrives at the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night 40th Anniversary Screening Of "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial…" 'The Fabelmans' director Steven Spielberg. | Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The audience at Saturday's event gave the film a sustained standing ovation while Spielberg repeatedly clutched his chest in thanks. His sisters — fictionalized versions of whom appear throughout the film — also attended the screening. The director eventually asked them to stand up from their seats so the crowd could also applaud them.

The Fabelmans — also starring Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, Julia Butters, and David Lynch — is widely expected to be a major player in the upcoming awards race, with significant Oscar talk already buzzing for Spielberg's direction and his cast's performances.

Universal will release The Fabelmans on Nov. 11.

