American Film Institute launches quarantine AFI Movie Club with Steven Spielberg

There's no place like home ... for watching a movie.

On Tuesday, the American Film Institute launched the AFI Movie Club, a daily virtual gathering to celebrate a love of film during this time of isolation and quarantine. They called on legendary director Steven Spielberg, who has many of his own films on AFI 100 lists, to kick things off with a video.

"Welcome to the launch of the AFI Movie Club, where all you have to do to become a member is to love movies," Spielberg said. "I have the honor of announcing the very first film we would encourage the world to watch, The Wizard of Oz. Now I know you think you've seen it, but please think again because right now, at this moment in our history, what better message is there than 'There's no place like home.' So discover The Wizard of Oz or rediscover it by going to AFI.com and I hope you love it as much as I always have. See you at the movies."

“AFI’s goal is to live in a world of art above anxiety,” AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale,, in a statement. “We’re honored to have Steven Spielberg, the greatest storyteller of our day, lead the way.”

Each day, AFI will choose an iconic movie for the world to watch together, striving to create a communal viewing experience despite our collective social distancing efforts. Other guests will follow in Spielberg's footsteps to announce select AFI Movies of the day in short videos. AFI encourages viewers to watch the featured movie of the day on their pre-existing streaming services. On the AFI Movie Club website, they will supplement each selection with fun facts, discussion points, and exclusive material from the AFI Archive.

For decades, the AFI has been a tastemaker when it comes to American cinema, best known for its definitive 100 Years lists, including the 100 Years, 100 Movies, as well as 100 Quotes, Passions, Cheers, Thrills, and more.

