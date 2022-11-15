Steve Martin calls John Candy a 'blabbermouth' in deleted Planes, Trains & Automobiles scene

It's Hughes for the holidays!

A brand-new 4k remaster of John Hughes' classic Planes, Trains & Automobiles is out Nov. 22, and it comes bursting with more side dishes (aka bonus features) than a Thanksgiving dinner. Most notably, it features an entire hour of deleted and extended scenes that were recently uncovered by the Hughes estate in his personal archive.

EW has your first look at one such scene in which Steve Martin's ad-man Neal is seated next to John Candy's shower ring salesman Del on a plane as they attempt to get home for Thanksgiving.

PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES Credit: Everett Collection

In the scene, Candy's Del needles Neal to call him a "blabbermouth" until Neal reaches his breaking point and does so. Of course, Neal immediately feels bad and apologizes, only for Del to anger him again by hypothesizing a worst case scenario for their travel delay.

For its first 4k Ultra HD release, the film comes with all the trimmings, including those bonus scenes, which offer a unique and fresh glimpse at Hughes' filmmaking and editing process, as well as even more laughs from the duo of Martin and Candy. The disc also includes Dylan Baker's audition for the character of Owen and other legacy bonus content.

Originally released in Nov. 1987, Planes, Trains & Automobiles has become the quintessential Thanksgiving film to many — and its hilarious dynamic between Martin and Candy has been elevated to the stuff of comedy legend (Emma Stone even memorized Martin's f-bomb laden diatribe from the film).

Watch the video above for more.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.