Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon take final Trip to Greece in hilarious trailer

The only way to make the sands of Grecian beaches even more enticing? Watching silver British zaddies Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on an island-hopping getaway to the faraway isles in the hilarious trailer for the final installment in their beloved Trip movie series.

Dropping nearly 10 years after the Michael Winterbottom-directed cinema experiment premiered its first of four total installments back in 2010, The Trip to Greece caps the series as it follows the actors playing fictional versions of themselves while sampling local cuisines, drinking wine, and riffing on each other's respective careers.

Greece follows the pair as they retrace Odysseus' fabled footsteps over a six-day stretch that sees them arguing about tragedy, comedy, astronomy, biology, history, democracy, and the meaning of life against the backdrop of the Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor's Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira. There's also, as Brydon says in the trailer, the mysterious "Hotel Lesbian," which may or may not serve as a titillating pit stop for the duo.

Among their various jabs and biting observations made along the way, a particularly hilarious exchange closes out the new trailer, which sees Brydon asking his friend about his proudest moment.

"Uh, my seven BAFTAs," Coogan responds, while Brydon tells him he's most proud of his children. "Yeah, well, because you haven't got any BAFTAs."

Previously, Coogan and Brydon teamed up for the first Trip across England back in 2010, which debuted as a TV series but was also edited into a feature film of the same name. Since then, they've fronted Trips to Italy in 2014 and Spain in 2016, with Greece marking the last stop on their global tour.

The Trip to Greece premieres May 22 on digital platforms. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: