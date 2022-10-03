After reducing us to tears with a heartfelt message of love last year, original Blue's Clues host Steve Burns is finally reuniting with some of his old pals in the first movie based on the Nickelodeon series.

Burns is starring alongside successors Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) in Blue's Big City Adventure, which follows Josh and the beloved pup as they take a trip to New York City after the former lands an audition for a Broadway musical. When Josh leaves his handy dandy notebook at home, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper embark on a journey to the big city, where they discover someone familiar has been living: Burns, who swaps his signature green striped polo for a more grown-up green striped tie.

As a trek across the Big Apple ensues, Josh and Blue meet new friends and discover the magic of music and dance. The musical, set to debut Nov. 18 on Paramount+, will also feature appearances from BD Wong, Phillipa Soo, Ali Stroker, Alex Winter, and Steven Pasquale.

Blue's Clues debuted on Nick Jr. in 1996 with Burns leading children through a series of mysteries with his dog Blue, who, well, helps decipher the clues. Burns left the series in 2002, handing the leash to Steve's brother Joe, played by Patton. The show was rebooted to Blue's Clues & You! in 2019 with current host Dela Cruz.

For the show's 25th anniversary last year, Burns filmed a video message addressing his abrupt departure (in the season 4 episode, "Steve Goes to College"), leaving fans an emotional mess. "Hi, you got a second?" he said in an updated green polo. "You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I'm leaving.'"

"Can we just talk about that?" Burns asked. While he was away, Burns explained that he was able to challenge himself and use his mind. Now, as a grown-up, "I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do." Speaking about his fans, he added, "Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it's just… it's just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues, and now it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of that has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends."

Back in 2003, Burns told EW he's always held a place in his heart for his Blue's Clues family. "I'm really protective of the show and the new guy [Donovan Patton]," he said. "But the nice thing is now I get to bust that character out whenever I want to. It's kind of like being Clark Kent."