"She looks down and she says almost verbatim, 'Did you see my tittie out?'" Brown says of filming their new movie Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Sterling K. Brown is revealing a titillating moment from the making of his new movie, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

When the This Is Us alum stopped by SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight for an interview, he told the story of a sex scene gone wrong with his costar Regina Hall that resulted in her getting "offended."

"We were in bed together. I hope I can tell this story, please God... let me say this right," Brown says. "There was a love scene that was supposed to transpire. She has on a nightgown and under the nightgown actresses normally wear like the bandaids to cover themselves up, right? At one point during the scene, her breast fell out of the thing. I did not notice that her breast [came out] cause I'm focused on this sitch... I'm a professional."

HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL Credit: Steve Swisher/Focus Features

It wasn't until the scene finished that Hall noticed she was more exposed than she thought. "Finish with the scene, she looks down and she says almost verbatim, 'Did you see my tittie out?'" Brown continues. "And I said, 'What?' And she's like, 'You didn't even notice it,' and was offended... with the fact that I did not notice that her tittie had been exposed."

Brown goes on to say that he thought he did his job focusing on the scene, which is why he didn't notice what had happened. "She has a thing about it," he says. "I'll let her tell [the story] when she talks to you." He adds with a laugh that he called up his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe "immediately" after to tell her what happened. "I was like, 'Ry, Regina's tittie fell out during the scene. She will tell you about it herself.' And she's like, 'Okay, cool.' She's totally fine."

Satirical comedy Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. stars Brown and Hall as the pastor and first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch who, after a scandal forces their church to temporarily close, must rebuild their congregation to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. The film debuts in theaters and on Peacock on Sept. 2.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: