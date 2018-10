There are some inexplicable shots in the trailer. Images meant to evoke dread, without explanation. Who is this mystery woman who has left her iron burning? In the 1989 movie, King (who wrote that screenplay) added the character of a housekeeper named Missy Dandridge, who dies by suicide because of her chronic illness. The novel featured Jud’s wife, Norma, in failing health. This could be either of them. (It’s probably not Zelda, Rachel’s deceased younger sister, who will be played in this film at around 12-years-old.)