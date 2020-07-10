Blumhouse, Ryan Murphy to produce Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan's Phone for Netflix

Two other novellas from King's recent collection If It Bleeds have also been optioned for feature adaptations.

Another day, another Stephen King adaptation — or three — in the works.

Netflix has optioned King's short story Mr. Harrigan's Phone from his recent collection of novellas, If It Bleeds, for Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy to produce into a feature film, EW has learned.

The story follows a young boy who befriends an older billionaire who lives in his small-town neighborhood, with the duo bonding over the man's first iPhone. But when the man passes away, the boy discovers that not everything dead is gone, and finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave by leaving voicemails on the phone that was buried with him.

Jason Blum, Murphy, and Carla Hacken are set to produce, with John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks) attached to adapt the story and direct. Blumhouse Television's Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold will serve as executive producers.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone would mark the fourth Netflix film based on King's work, following Gerald's Game, 1922, and In the Tall Grass.

If It Bleeds is a collection of four novellas from the famed horror writer. Two other stories in the collection, Rat and The Life of Chuck, have also been optioned. According to a Deadline report, Ben Stiller optioned Rat with the intention to produce, direct, and star in the film, and Darren Aronofsky has optioned Life of Chuck, with plans to produce.