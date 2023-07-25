The cast of Step Brothers: Where are they now?

Will Ferrell (Brennan Huff)

Will Ferrell was already an established comedian by the time he made Step Brothers, which came midway through a series of film comedy vehicles for the former Saturday Night Live star. (Specifically, between the sports comedy Semi-Pro and the big-budget flop Land of the Lost.) Step Brothers also came hot on the heels of Ferrell and McKay founding Funny or Die — the comedy website that launched the careers of Zach Galifianakis, Billy Eichner, and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness — in 2007.

Ferrell is known for acting in off-the-wall comedies, including Elf (2003), Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), its sequel Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006), Blades of Glory (2006), and The Other Guys (2010) among others. And although he's endured a few commercial and critical flops since 2008, his status as a comedy icon has only grown. In 2011, Ferrell won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, a prestigious annual award given by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Among the presenters? His Step Brothers costar, John C. Reilly. Ferrell also snagged a Tony nomination for his 2009 one-man show You're Welcome America: A Final Night with George W Bush, in which he played the 43rd president, and has won four Emmys, including an award in 2020 for producing the HBO hit series Succession.

He continued to act in and produce comedies for TV and film with his Step Brothers co-writer Adam McKay through their production company, Gary Sanchez Productions. In 2019, the pair reportedly had a falling out when McKay cast Step Brothers alumn Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss in Winning Time without telling Ferrell, who wanted to play that role himself. Gary Sanchez then shut down, leading Ferrell to focus on its sister label, Gloria Sanchez Productions, soon afterward. The company has produced works such as Olivia Wilde's Booksmart (2019), Netflix's Dead to Me, the Kristen Wiig comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021).

Ferrell's latest role is in one of the biggest movies of summer 2023, Barbie, in which he plays the CEO of Mattel.