9 of the best Halloween movies to stream on Starz

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

In true Tim Burton fashion, Sleepy Hollow is a gothic classic. The film follows schoolmaster Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) as he heads to Sleepy Hollow to investigate three peculiar decapitations. It turns out the ghostly and malicious Headless Horseman, portrayed by Christopher Walken, is to blame. Mixing mystery, murder, and a spooky figure that has become a household name, this is a classic Halloween movie you can watch on Starz.

Stream it! Free with a Starz subscription at starz.com