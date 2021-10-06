9 of the best Halloween movies to stream on Starz
October has finally arrived, and with autumn in full swing, you may be looking to snuggle up with your favorite pumpkin-spiced drink and watch a Halloween-themed movie. Luckily, Starz has an extensive movie collection fit for just about any type of Halloween fan. To help you get your fright on, we've rounded up nine of the best Halloween movies you can stream with a Starz subscription.
If you love the classic horror films that have become pop culture staples, Starz has movies like Sleepy Hollow, which centers around the iconic spooky figure of the Headless Horseman, as well as Night of the Living Dead, which features human-eating zombies.
If you want a dash of sci-fi, Starz has you covered too. You can stream The Thing, in which the titular murderous monster has shape-shifting powers. The film will have you soaking in all the suspenseful paranoia and anxiety that comes with the main character not knowing who (or what) the destructive being they're trying to outlive looks like.
Starz also has lighthearted, family-friendly movies that feature good-natured supernatural and magical creatures. For instance, you have three options centered around Casper the Friendly Ghost — Casper: A Spirited Beginning, Casper's Scare School, and Casper's Haunted Christmas.
Check out more movies available for streaming that will make signing up for a Starz subscription worth your while this spooky season.
Classic Horror on Starz
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
In true Tim Burton fashion, Sleepy Hollow is a gothic classic. The film follows schoolmaster Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) as he heads to Sleepy Hollow to investigate three peculiar decapitations. It turns out the ghostly and malicious Headless Horseman, portrayed by Christopher Walken, is to blame. Mixing mystery, murder, and a spooky figure that has become a household name, this is a classic Halloween movie you can watch on Starz.
Scream 4 (2011)
The Scream franchise (and the Ghostface masks you'll find in nearly every costume store) have become emblematic of Halloween. In Scream 4, Sidney Prescott visits Woodsboro to promote her new book, while Ghostface returns to making ominous phone calls and committing multiple murders. It's a slasher film featuring a masked killer, so it'll easily get you into the spooky season spirit.
Night of the Living Dead (1968)
If you're looking to celebrate Halloween with some ghoulish gore, you may want to stream a film centered around the undead (specifically the hungry-for-humans kind). Night of the Living Dead follows a group of people who hide out in a farmhouse while trying to survive a zombie apocalypse. It's a black-and-white film, which adds an ominous layer.
Sci-Fi on Starz
The Thing (1982)
The Thing follows a group of researchers based in Antarctica who discover an extraterrestrial being that can emulate other lifeforms. Since the creature can shapeshift into anyone or anything, the researchers are plagued by an omnipresent fear and distrust of their peers. Riddled with paranoia and the unnatural, it's a must watch for sci-fi fans looking for something eerie to stream.
Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983)
The Twilight Zone franchise is well-known for transporting viewers into the world of the unnatural and the unsettling. Twilight Zone: The Movie is a collection of four different segments, and the lineup includes one of the most well-known Twilight Zone episodes, "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet," in which an airplane passenger (William Shatner) spots a creature outside his plane window that no one else seems to ever see. The other three featured episodes are titled "Time Out," "Kick the Can," and "It's a Good Life."
The Abyss (1989)
If you gravitate toward movies packed with suspense and special effects, or if you're a loyal fan of James Cameron movies, you may want to consider streaming The Abyss. The movie follows a group of divers who encounter underwater aliens while searching for a lost nuclear submarine. The plot mixes two concepts shrouded in mystery and the unknown: the deep sea and alien lifeforms.
For the Family on Starz
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
If you're looking for a family-friendly movie, you can stream Hotel Transylvania. The movie follows some of your favorite classic monsters, such as vampires and werewolves, as they spend time at a hotel run by Dracula that's supposedly well-distanced from humans. But when a human boy named Johnny makes his way into the hotel and falls in love with Dracula's daughter, Dracula does everything he can to keep the two apart.
Mary and the Witch's Flower (2017)
Mary and the Witch's Flower is an anime about a young girl whose decision to follow a cat into the woods one day leads her to extraordinary adventures. In the woods, she comes across a broomstick and flower that sends her flying up to a school of magic. With its supernatural elements, it's a perfectly enchanting Halloween film for a wide range of ages.
Casper: A Spirited Beginning (1997)
Featuring the popular cartoon character who often has "the Friendly Ghost" appended to his name, Casper: A Spirited Beginning is a spook-free, lighthearted movie to stream with kids. This film follows Casper as he meets a human boy who not only teaches him how to be a proper ghost, but also helps save his home. Casper's Scare School and Casper's Haunted Christmas are also available for streaming.
