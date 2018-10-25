Stars who almost played iconic movie roles

Stars Who Missed the Cut
Everett Collection (4)
Cate Blanchett in Closer
Clive Coote/Columbia Pictures; Tony Barson/FilmMagic
Millie Bobby Brown in Logan
Christopher Polk/Getty Images; Everett Collection
Scarlett Johansson in Jumanji
Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Everett Collection
Gwen Stefani in Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images ; Everett Collection
Eddie Redmayne in Star Wars
Mike Marsland/WireImage; Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm
Ben Affleck in Clueless
Jeff Spicer/Getty Image; Everett Collection
Emma Watson in La La Land
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Everett Collection
Miles Teller in La La Land
Christopher Polk/Getty Images; Dale Robinette
John Krasinski in Captain America: The First Avenger
Angela Weiss/Getty Images; Marvel Studios
Tom Hiddleston in Thor
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Marvel Studios
Liam Hemsworth in Thor
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Marvel Studios
Mindy Kaling in Bridesmaids
Donato Sardella/Getty Images; Everett Collection
Matthew McConaughey in Titanic
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Everett Collection
O.J. Simpson in The Terminator
Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images; Everett Collection
Jennifer Lawrence in Twilight
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Summit Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence in Easy A
Randy Holmes/Getty Images; Everett Collection
1 of 17
Advertisement