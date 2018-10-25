Stars who almost played iconic movie roles

Julia Roberts played the role of Anna, one of the drama’s many philandering characters, but during a 2018 interview for her EW cover story, the actress revealed to EW that she wasn’t the first person director Mike Nichols sought.

“Now it has to be said he thought of Cate Blanchett,” she explained. “But then she had a baby — thank you, Cate. Really my relationship with him changed my life.”