'A long time ago': A Star Wars timeline

Qui-Gon Jinn, Jar Jar Binks, astromach droid R2-D2, and Princess Padmé Amidala (ruler of Naboo in disguise) land on the planet Tatooine to repair their ship after escaping the Federation’s blockade. They meet a young boy named Anakin, whom Qui-Gon believes is the prophesied “Chosen One” who will bring balance to the Force.

—As seen in The Phantom Menace.