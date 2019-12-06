'A long time ago': A Star Wars timeline

A Star Wars timeline
Rogue One takes place about two decades after the events depicted in Revenge of the Sith and just before those in A New Hope — which means 11 years after the Gorse Conflict and four before Operation Cinder. Yes, the Star Wars timeline is complicated, but, ahead of The Rise of Skywalker, we’ve plotted the essential points for you here, using the Blockade of Naboo as Year Zero.
Founding of the Galactic Republic
The democratic Galactic Republic, led by an elected Supreme Chancellor and supported by the Jedi Order, governs the galaxy through a thousand-year era of peace and prosperity.
Blockade of Naboo
Senator Palpatine of Naboo (a.k.a. Darth Sidious) secretly orchestrates the Trade Federation’s invasion of his homeworld.
—As seen in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.
Fated meeting
Qui-Gon Jinn, Jar Jar Binks, astromach droid R2-D2, and Princess Padmé Amidala (ruler of Naboo in disguise) land on the planet Tatooine to repair their ship after escaping the Federation’s blockade. They meet a young boy named Anakin, whom Qui-Gon believes is the prophesied “Chosen One” who will bring balance to the Force.
—As seen in The Phantom Menace.
Gungans vs. Droids
In an effort to regain control of Naboo, Padmé aligned herself with the Gungans to face the Trade Federation’s droid army in battle, while she and the Jedi fought to capture Viceroy Nute Gunray. Though the fighting claimed the life of Qui-Gon, Anakin, piloting a fighter ship with droid R2-D2, is able to destroy the Federation’s ship from within, dismantling the droids on the battlefield.
—As seen in The Phantom Menace.
Senator Palpatine rises
The Galactic Senate passes a vote of no confidence on the sitting chancellor Finis Valorum. Palpatine succeeds him as Supreme Chancellor.
—As seen in The Phantom Menace.
Mon Mothma Elected Senator
Count Dooku joins the separatists
Under the supervision of his master, Sidious, Count Dooku (Darth Tyranus) stirs up discontent and sets the stage for the Separatist Crisis by creating a competing government: the Confederacy of Independent Systems.
Military Creation Act
The Senate votes to give Palpatine emergency military powers, which he uses to build a clone army, created from the DNA of the mercenary Jango Fett.
—As seen in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
The Grand Army of the Republic
The Republic’s clone army, under the leadership of Jedi generals, faces off against the Separatists’ drones. The relationship between the clones and Jedi, who are used to working independently, slowly sours.
—As seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Anakin takes Ahsoka Tano as apprentice
—As seen in The Clone Wars.
The rise of Darth Vader
Anakin Skywalker discovers Palpatine’s true identity as a Sith Lord and backs him instead of the Jedi Masters who intended to arrest the duplicitous chancellor.
—As seen in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.
Order 66
Palpatine announces he has uncovered a plot by the Jedi to overthrow the Senate and activates Clone Protocol 66, an order implanted in the clone troopers to shoot down their Jedi commanders, including the young Padawan.
—As seen in Revenge of the Sith.
Birth of the Galactic Empire
Palpatine reorganizes the Republic into the Galactic Empire, a “safe and securer society,” and pronounces himself Emperor.
—As seen in Revenge of the Sith.
Birth of Luke and Leia
Padmé Amidala dies in childbirth after delivering twins fathered by Anakin (now Darth Vader). Bail Organa adopts the girl, and Obi-Wan Kenobi takes the boy to Tatooine, where he is raised by Anakin’s stepbrother Owen Lars.
—As seen in Revenge of the Sith.
Loyalists senators unite
Senators Mon Mothma and Bail Organa are disturbed by the founding of the Empire and begin to meet in secret to discuss Emperor Palpatine.
The Great Jedi Purge
Vader leads Inquisitors trained in the Force to wipe out remaining Jedi who escaped Order 66.
—As seen in Star Wars: Rebels.
Project Harvester
The Inquisitors, under direction from the Empire, begin efforts to kidnap young, Force-sensitive beings and convert them into Imperial operatives.
Ryloth Insurgency
The leader of the Twi’lek Resistance, Cham Syndulla, tries and fails to kill Vader and the Emperor after luring them to the planet Ryloth.
Separatists worlds rebel
The ex-Republic Intelligence agent Berch Teller attempts to betray the Empire from within but is foiled by Tarkin, whom the Emperor rewards with a promotion to Grand Moff and a new role supervising the construction of a superweapon above Geonosis.
Galen Erso taken by the Empire
Orson Krennic captures scientist Galen Erso, an expert in crystallography, to use kyber crystals in the construction of the Death Star.
—As seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Escape from Corellia
A young Han and his childhood friend Qi’ra attempt to escape Corellia and their servitude with the White Worms criminal organization. Qi’ra is left behind, but Han, buying his way on an outbound transport, inevitably enrolls in the Imperial Navy and adopts the name “Solo,” being that he has no family.
—As seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The Gorse Conflict
Unsafe conditions in the mining world of Gorse and its moon Cynda force Kanan Jarrus (a Jedi survivor of Order 66) to take a stand against the Empire. He teams up with the pilot Hera Syndulla, daughter of Cham.
—As seen in Star Wars: Rebels.
The Kessel Run
Han makes the Kessel Run in approximately 12 parsecs to avoid Imperial forces after stealing unrefined coaxium from the mining planet for the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, which counts Qi’ra as a member.
—As seen in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Lothal Rebels unite
A cell of Resistance fighters on the Outer Rim planet Lothal bands together and calls itself the Spectres, operating out of Hera’s Ghost ship. Kanan Jarrus leads Jedi apprentice Ezra Bridger, the Mandalorian Sabine Wren, and the Lasat warrior Garazeb Orrelios in various plots against the Empire.
—As seen in Star Wars: Rebels.
Alderaan assists Ghost Team
Bail Organa, working with his old Senate friends to undermine the Empire, sends his daughter, Princess Leia, to assist the Lothal rebels.
—As seen in Star Wars: Rebels.
The Fulcrum revealed
Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, reveals herself as the mysterious Fulcrum, who has been feeding information to Ghost Team on behalf of the Rebellion.
—As seen in Star Wars: Rebels.
Imperial Senate dissolved
The Emperor dissolves the Senate, the last functioning remnant of the Republic, and moves to centralize powers under the planetary Governors.
Rebels steal Death Star blueprints
A strike team of Rebel forces, led by Jyn Erso (daughter of Galen Erso), infiltrates a key Imperial military base on the tropical planet Scarif and steals the blueprints for the Death Star. The team is killed in a massive explosion, but they are able to transmit the blueprints to Princess Leia Organa, giving the Rebels an edge in the coming war. Darth Vader pursues and commandeers Leia’s ship, but not before she hides the Death Star plans with R2-D2, sending the droid and its companion C-3PO to Tatooine.
—As seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
The Battle of Yavin
After rescuing Leia from the Death Star, Luke and Han Solo take down the superweapon in the first major victory for the Rebellion.
—As seen in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.
Construction of the second Death Star begins
Battle on Hoth
The Empire tracks down Rebel forces to a secret frozen base on the ice planet Hoth. Han, Luke, and Leia are forced to split up in the aftermath.
—As seen in Star Wars: Episode VI – The Empire Strikes Back.
Luke begins his Jedi training with Master Yoda
—As seen in The Empire Strikes Back.
Cloud City annexed
Darth Vader lures Luke to the mining installation of Cloud City by using Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca as bait. During a lightsaber duel, Darth drops the ultimate truth bomb on Luke: “I am your father.”
—As seen in The Empire Strikes Back.
The Battle of Endor and Death of Vader
As the Imperial Fleet and the Rebellion dogfight in space, and Han, Leia, and Chewie battle Empire forces on the ground, Luke and Vader duel on Death Star II. But when the Emperor tortures Luke for rejecting the dark side, Vader musters up his last shred of humanity and kills his former master to protect his son. Before the two Skywalkers can escape the exploding Death Star, what is left of Anakin Skywalker dies.
—As seen in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.
Operation Cinder
The death of Emperor Palpatine sets off a series of disasters on his home planet of Naboo and at least a dozen other worlds, one final act of terror from the late Sith Lord.
Demilitarization of the Republic
Mon Mothma, now Supreme Chancellor, leads the New Republic in the demilitarization stipulated by the treaty. Active forces are reduced by 90 percent.
The Battle of Jakku
The fleet of the Rebellion, now calling itself the New Republic, routs the Empire in the largest battle since Endor. After a Star Destroyer crashes onto Jakku’s surface, the two militaries sign a historic peace treaty: the Galactic Concordance.
—As seen in Star Wars: Battlefront II videogame DLC Battle of Jakku.