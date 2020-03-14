Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released early on digital home video

Image zoom Lucasfilm

Disney quietly dropped Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker onto digital home video a bit early.

The studio released the final Skywalker Saga title for purchase a few days before its scheduled rollout. It became available late Friday, March 13, when it was supposed to be released Tuesday, March 17. Skywalker will be available for rental and on DVD, 4K and Blu-ray on March 31 (if not sooner, given the shifting schedule). The original trilogy and prequels will also be released on 4K Blu-ray on the same date.

While no reason was announced for the decision, it came on the heels of Disney revealing Frozen 2 would be made available on Disney+ on Sunday -- three months early. Frozen 2 was is being released early to surprise "families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

Bonus features on Skywalker include The Skywalker Legacy, which described as a feature-length documentary that chronicles the making of The Rise of Skywalker, which racked up more than $1 billion at the global box office.

