Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reveals 8 new photos

By James Hibberd
November 19, 2019 at 08:26 AM EST

Rey (Daisy Ridley) faces off against a training remote.

A scarred First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with an array of stormtroopers.

Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn (John Boyega) and newcomer to the saga Jannah (Naomi Ackie).

Pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), along with Finn and Resistance mechanic and fighter Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran).

Another newcomer to the saga, First Order Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant).

A storm of stormtroopers (and snowtroopers) on the march.

Finn, Chewbacca, Rey, and Poe face a threat.

Chewie, Poe, and Finn take a ride in the Millennium Falcon.

EW's Star Wars Untold Stories issue

The first of EW’s three covers features stars of the Star Wars prequels. Buy EW’s prequels cover here

EW's Star Wars Untold Stories issue

The second cover features the cast of the original films. Buy EW’s original trilogy cover here

EW's Star Wars Untold Stories issue

The third cover highlights the stars of the final trilogy in the Skywalker Saga. Buy EW’s final trilogy cover here

EW's Star Wars Untold Stories issue

Read our cover story going inside The Rise of Skywalker with director J.J. Abrams. Plus get Entertainment Weekly’s Star Wars Untold Stories issue at Barnes & Noble on Friday — or buy your choice of covers now featuring stars of the prequelsoriginal trilogy, or current saga. (The issue will be on newsstands starting Nov. 28.) Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

