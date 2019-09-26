Triple Force Friday reveals 11 new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker toys

Here are the best new figures revealed at the Triple Force Friday pre-holiday season reveal event
Rey
Hasbro
Daisy Ridley’s heroine in her Skywalker costume.
Kylo Ren
Hasbro
Adam Driver’s character in his repaired mask and detachable hood.
Jannah
Hasbro
A new character introduced in The Rise of Skywalker, played by Naomi Ackie.
Second Sister Inquisitor
Hasbro
A Jedi who fell to the dark side under Darth Vader, according to the Expanded Universe. According to the figure’s description, it’s inspired by The Mandalorian and Rise of Skywalker, so could appear in both.
Carbonized Sith Trooper
Hasbro
Purge Stormtrooper
Hasbro
Inspired by the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game
First Order Jet Trooper
Hasbro
The Mandalorian
Hasbro
Pedro Pascal’s character leading the upcoming Disney+ series.
Cara Dune
Hasbro
Gina Carano’s mercenary appears in The Mandalorian.
D-O and BB-8
Kotobukiya
D-O will appear in The Rise of Skywalker.
Jawa
Hasbro
The return of A New Hope’s desert scavengers, next seen in The Mandalorian.
