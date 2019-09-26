Triple Force Friday reveals 11 new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker toys

Here are the best new figures revealed at the Triple Force Friday pre-holiday season reveal event
By James Hibberd
September 26, 2019 at 03:16 PM EDT

Rey

Hasbro

Daisy Ridley’s heroine in her Skywalker costume.

Kylo Ren

Hasbro

Adam Driver’s character in his repaired mask and detachable hood.

Jannah

Hasbro

A new character introduced in The Rise of Skywalker, played by Naomi Ackie.

Second Sister Inquisitor

Hasbro

A Jedi who fell to the dark side under Darth Vader, according to the Expanded Universe. According to the figure’s description, it’s inspired by The Mandalorian and Rise of Skywalker, so could appear in both.

Carbonized Sith Trooper

Hasbro

Purge Stormtrooper

Hasbro

Inspired by the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game

First Order Jet Trooper

Hasbro
The Mandalorian

Hasbro

Pedro Pascal’s character leading the upcoming Disney+ series.

Cara Dune

Hasbro

Gina Carano’s mercenary appears in The Mandalorian.

D-O and BB-8

Kotobukiya

D-O will appear in The Rise of Skywalker.

Jawa

Hasbro

The return of A New Hope’s desert scavengers, next seen in The Mandalorian.

