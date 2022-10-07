The Rise of Skywalker isn't a bad Star Wars film, and here is why
Justice for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
This week on EW's Dagobach Dispatch podcast, we discussed (and passionately debated) the highs and lows of episode IX in the Star Wars franchise. Was making Rey (Daisy Ridley) a descendant of Palpatine a smart move? Should Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) have died at the end of his redemption arc? Was the ending to the nine film story satisfying?
Whatever your troubles with Rise of Skywalker may be, you can't deny the following moments in particular where great to watch on screen. Read on, and listen to the entire debate between episode IX lovers and haters for more!
Ben Solo's Redemption Arc
Ultimately, in the end, Kylo Ren/Ben Solo followed the footsteps of his grandfather Darth Vader. The ending of Rise of Skywalker unfortunately brought the end of Ben Solo as well, however he was able to find the light side, giving us some of the best scenes and callbacks in the film. Not only do we get to see Ben reunite with his father Han (Harrison Ford), but we also get to see the Solo in his genes shine through. From his running in to save the day when he realizes Rey is in trouble to the little shrug he gives the Knights of Ren, there's no denying he was a Solo through and through.
Babu Frik and D-O
At times it felt like ROS was introducing too many characters and not giving us enough time to really appreciate each and every one, but there were two who definitely stood out. Babu Frik gave some us the most comedic dialogue without even saying a real word. The droidsmith made such a lasting impression that fans can expect to see him again in The Mandalorian season 3.
Every Star Wars fan knows that the droids are some of the greatest parts of the franchise and the introduction of D-O was no different. Hearing him say "I miss her" when Rey exiled herself on Ahch-To tugged at all our heartstrings.
Kylo Ren and Rey's Lightsaber Battle
Everyone has their problems with ROS, but can we all agree that it gave us one of the best lightsaber fights from the entire franchise? The setting and physical aspect of this scene was breathtaking and the performances given by both Ridley and Driver were nothing short of amazing. Rey's backwards flip. Leia reaching out to Ren during the fight. Rey using her healing powers, leading Ren to realize he was ready to join her fight. The entire sequence was more than satisfying, entertaining, and there was no pulling our eyes away from the screen during those 4 minutes.
The Return of Star Wars Faves
Going into this final film, we also knew it would be the last time we saw Carrie Fisher in the role of General Leia Organa which was bittersweet to say the least. In addition to our favorite Star Wars character making her final return, we also saw Billie Dee Williams return as Lando Calrissian and help the new crew on their journey to destroy Palpatine. He helps them find a clue that leds them to the Death Star and ultimately a new sith wayfinder. Fan favorite Han Solo was also a vital part of the storyline this time around, giving Kylo Ren the push he needed to reclaim his identiy as Ben Solo. He may have just been a "memory," but he was there when Ben needed him most.
Chewbacca Finally Got A Medal
Die hard Star Wars fans noticed the A New Hope medal the second it made an appearance in the ROS trailer, leading us to believe why filmmakers decided to bring it back into the story. Audiences were pleasantly surprised when at the end of the battle, Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) presented Chewie with the medal saying, "This belongs to you." It may have taken well over 40 years, but our favorite co-pilot finally got the award he deserved.
To hear the entire discussion on why Rise of Skywalker deserves more love and appreciation from the fandom, check out the latest episode of Dagobah Dispatch.
