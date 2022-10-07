Babu Frik and D-O

At times it felt like ROS was introducing too many characters and not giving us enough time to really appreciate each and every one, but there were two who definitely stood out. Babu Frik gave some us the most comedic dialogue without even saying a real word. The droidsmith made such a lasting impression that fans can expect to see him again in The Mandalorian season 3.

Every Star Wars fan knows that the droids are some of the greatest parts of the franchise and the introduction of D-O was no different. Hearing him say "I miss her" when Rey exiled herself on Ahch-To tugged at all our heartstrings.