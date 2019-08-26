New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage decoded: Does Rey take a turn to the Dark Side?

With the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage from this year’s D23 Expo now available to watch online, we can dive a little deeper into its secrets.

After a montage celebrating the legacy of Star Wars, particularly the Skywalker saga, the preview takes us to a shot of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), the new core trio of this trilogy. Behind them are C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Chewie (Joonas Suotamo), and a vast and familiar open desert backdrop. It’s a similar setting to when Rey literally sky walks to attack Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) careening TIE Silencer in the first trailer. But, here, the scene is much more joyous.