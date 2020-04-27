Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker coming to Disney+ two months early

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Disney+ is taking one step closer to having all the Star Wars.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will make its debut on the streaming service two months earlier than planned, joining the lineup on May 4.

With the addition of last year's film, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place, though not every Star Wars film is yet part of Disney's service (Solo: A Star Wars Story is still over on Netflix...for now).

“Star Wars Day" a.k.a. "May the Fourth" will also see the release of the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and the series finale of the award-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Disney+ has more Star Wars content in the pipeline, including an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, a Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna, and a mysterious project centered around a female protagonist from Leslye Headland, the co-creator of Netflix's Russian Doll. There's no premiere date yet for any of the new shows, but The Mandalorian season 2 is expected in November.

