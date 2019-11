Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases 12 character posters By James Hibberd ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Rey (Daisy Ridley) Image zoom Lucasfilm Check out the brand new character posters for the final Skywalker Saga film opening Dec. 20. 1 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) Image zoom Lucasfilm 2 of 13 Applications View All Finn (John Boyega) Image zoom Lucasfilm 3 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) Image zoom Lucasfilm 4 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) Image zoom Lucasfilm 5 of 13 Applications View All Jannah (Naomi Ackie) Image zoom Lucasfilm 6 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell) Image zoom Lucasfilm 7 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) Image zoom Lucasfilm 8 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) Image zoom Lucasfilm 9 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement BB-8 Image zoom Lucasfilm 10 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement R2-D2 Image zoom Lucasfilm 11 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement New droid D-O Image zoom Lucasfilm 12 of 13 Applications View All Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

