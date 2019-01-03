Here are all the Star Wars projects coming in 2019

A year long-remembered...
Lucasfilm (4)
Episode IX
Lucasfilm
Luke, Leia, Lando
John Wilson/©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.; Lucasfilm Ltd.; Everett Collection
The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm
The Clone Wars season 7
Lucasfilm
Star Wars Celebration — Chicago
Lucasfilm
Galaxy's Edge at Disney theme parks
Disney
Vader Immortal — virtual reality experience
Lucasfilm
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game
EA
Star Wars: Resistance season 1 finale
Lucasfilm
Vader: Dark Visions #1
Marvel
Obi-Wan #1
Marvel
Jango Fett #1
Marvel
Star Wars: Age of the Republic Special #1
Marvel
Anakin Skywalker #1
Marvel
Count Dooku #1
Marvel
Padme Amidala #1
Marvel
General Grievous #1
Marvel
Mechanical Mayhem
IDW
The Queen’s Shadow by E.K. Johnston
Del Rey
Master & Apprentice by Claudia Gray
Del Rey
Thrawn: Treason by Timothy Zahn
Del Rey
C-3PO Does NOT Like Sand!
Lucasfilm
Industrial Light & Magic Presents: Making Solo by Rob Bredow
Lucasfilm
1 of 24
Advertisement